 

Mindtree reports third quarter FY21 results with broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% q-o-q in USD, EBITDA margin at 23.1% and PAT margin at 16.1%

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.01.2021, 15:45  |  65   |   |   

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes,
announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December
31, 2020, as approved by its board of directors.

"Our third quarter has by far been the best performing in recent years backed by
broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% across our verticals and service lines,
robust margin expansion of 350bps, and a healthy order book of $312 M," said
Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.
"We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a
significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. We continue to
capitalize on the evolving market dynamics with solutions that help enterprises
navigate the new normal and grow their businesses. Thanks to the strategic focus
and hard work of our Mindtree Minds, we are now well-positioned to continue
delivering profitable growth . "

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020

- In USD:


- Revenue at $274.1 million (growth of 5.0% q-o-q / decline of 0.4%
y-o-y) Net profit at $44.2 million (growth of 28.6% q-o-q / 59.3%
y-o-y)
- In INR:


- Revenue at INR20,237 million (growth of 5.1% q-o-q / 3.0% y-o-y)
Net profit at INR3,265 million (growth of 28.7% q-o-q / 65.7%
y-o-y)

Other highlights:

- Clients:


- 276 active clients as of December 31, 2020 8 new clients added
during the quarter
- People:


- 22,195 Mindtree Minds as of December 31, 2020 Trailing 12 months
attrition is 12.5%
- Q3 deal wins with leading global clients:


- We have been chosen to drive the digital transformation journey of
a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. As part of this five
year deal, Mindtree will simplify, modernize, and transform the
entire IT landscape of the client globally, while providing
scalability to support the company's growth plans Mindtree
partnered with a large global airline, as a strategic technology
partner, to enhance consumer experience on mobile digital
platforms. We will provide application development and maintenance
services to enhance the features of the mobile application along
with underlying services layer A world-leading sportswear brand
selected Mindtree as a strategic partner for a multi-year
engagement to provide application development services to
accelerate their journey towards a product led and
outcome-oriented organization Mindtree has been selected by a US
based diverse insurance and reinsurance provider to provide end to
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree reports third quarter FY21 results with broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% q-o-q in USD, EBITDA margin at 23.1% and PAT margin at 16.1% Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital transformation company guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Fraport Traffic Figures 2020: Passenger Numbers Fall to Historic Low Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic
Grifols beginnt klinische Studie mit einer neuen Behandlung, die eine sofortige Immunität ...
Cashback bei kaufDA: Steigerung des Abverkaufs durch attraktive Rabatte (FOTO)
Fraport-Verkehrszahlen 2020: Passagieraufkommen infolge der COVID-19-Pandemie auf historisch niedrigem Niveau
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2020 real voraussichtlich 38 % niedriger als 2019 / Gastgewerbeumsatz im November ...
VSV/Kolba: Erste mündliche Verhandlung zu Ischgl am 9.April in Wien
Digital-Healthcare-Fonds Heal Capital erreicht Zielvolumen von 100 Millionen Euro (FOTO)
Verringerung des klinischen Schweregrads von COVID-19: Jubilant Therapeutics gibt Forschungskooperation mit dem Wistar Institute zur Bewertung der ...
REWE: Nutri-Score ab sofort für alle Eigenmarken-Produkte verfügbar / Neue ...
Titel
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
Aktien im Bullenmarkt, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group plant IPO in 2021
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:42 Uhr
Sernova meldet Durchbruch bei Typ-1-Diabetes
16:42 Uhr
Verdrängt der Digi-Euro das Bargeld?
16:42 Uhr
Deutsche Bank, SAP, SNP Schneider, Xiaomi, BlackRock, Tesla, JPMorgan
16:40 Uhr
The notification of SNAIGĖ AB Board about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius AB and not to continue the public offering of shares
16:39 Uhr
Quartalszahlen vorgelegt: US-Bankaktien starten mit dickem Plus ins Jahr - w:o Wallstreet-Expertin: "Dynamik hat sich gedreht"
16:37 Uhr
ROUNDUP/IPO/Kreise: Thyssenkrupp prüft Börsengang der Stahlsparte - Aktie steigt
16:35 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs bewegt sich kaum
16:31 Uhr
Söder: Lockdown bis Mitte Februar verlängern
16:30 Uhr
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
16:30 Uhr
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's CEO Jouko Peräaho steps down from his position, Dominic Hill appointed as the new CEO