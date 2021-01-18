Mindtree reports third quarter FY21 results with broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% q-o-q in USD, EBITDA margin at 23.1% and PAT margin at 16.1%
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes,
announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December
31, 2020, as approved by its board of directors.
"Our third quarter has by far been the best performing in recent years backed by
broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% across our verticals and service lines,
robust margin expansion of 350bps, and a healthy order book of $312 M," said
Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.
"We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a
significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. We continue to
capitalize on the evolving market dynamics with solutions that help enterprises
navigate the new normal and grow their businesses. Thanks to the strategic focus
and hard work of our Mindtree Minds, we are now well-positioned to continue
delivering profitable growth . "
