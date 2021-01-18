Mindtree reports third quarter FY21 results with broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% q-o-q in USD, EBITDA margin at 23.1% and PAT margin at 16.1%

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes,

announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December

31, 2020, as approved by its board of directors.



"Our third quarter has by far been the best performing in recent years backed by

broad-based revenue growth of 5.0% across our verticals and service lines,

robust margin expansion of 350bps, and a healthy order book of $312 M," said

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

"We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a

significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. We continue to

capitalize on the evolving market dynamics with solutions that help enterprises

navigate the new normal and grow their businesses. Thanks to the strategic focus

and hard work of our Mindtree Minds, we are now well-positioned to continue

delivering profitable growth . "









Quarter ended December 31, 2020



- In USD:





- Revenue at $274.1 million (growth of 5.0% q-o-q / decline of 0.4%

y-o-y) Net profit at $44.2 million (growth of 28.6% q-o-q / 59.3%

y-o-y)

- In INR:





- Revenue at INR20,237 million (growth of 5.1% q-o-q / 3.0% y-o-y)

Net profit at INR3,265 million (growth of 28.7% q-o-q / 65.7%

y-o-y)



Other highlights:



- Clients:





- 276 active clients as of December 31, 2020 8 new clients added

during the quarter

- People:





- 22,195 Mindtree Minds as of December 31, 2020 Trailing 12 months

attrition is 12.5%

- Q3 deal wins with leading global clients:





- We have been chosen to drive the digital transformation journey of

a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. As part of this five

year deal, Mindtree will simplify, modernize, and transform the

entire IT landscape of the client globally, while providing

scalability to support the company's growth plans Mindtree

partnered with a large global airline, as a strategic technology

partner, to enhance consumer experience on mobile digital

platforms. We will provide application development and maintenance

services to enhance the features of the mobile application along

with underlying services layer A world-leading sportswear brand

selected Mindtree as a strategic partner for a multi-year

engagement to provide application development services to

accelerate their journey towards a product led and

outcome-oriented organization Mindtree has been selected by a US

based diverse insurance and reinsurance provider to provide end to Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



