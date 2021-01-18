Decorative Concrete Market worth $20.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Decorative Concrete Market by Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Epoxy Concrete, Concrete Overlays), Application, End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 " , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Decorative Concrete Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for residential and commercial construction across the globe.

Furthermore, the decorative concrete market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to the growing interest of consumers in home décor, the booming housing construction sector, rise in renovation & remodeling activities, and rapid urbanization & globalization.

In terms of value & volume, stamped concrete is estimated to lead the decorative concrete market in 2019.

Stamped concrete, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the decorative concrete market. The growth of the stamped concrete segment can be attributed to the benefits it offers, such as increased longevity and low maintenance cost. The stamped concrete is widely preferred and demanded flooring applications, and its demand is expected to accelerate during the forecast period, with the increase in the demand from the residential sectors, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Floors is estimated to be the largest segment in the decorative concrete market in 2019.

Floors, by application, accounted for the greatest demand for decorative concrete in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, EPS is projected to be the second-fastest-growing application for decorative concrete, by 2025, in terms of value as well as volume. The high demand can be attributed to the fiber's ability to produce versatile designs and patterns, its resiliency & durability, abrasion-resistance, and ability to withstand heavy foot traffic.