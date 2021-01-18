MCI Onehealth Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:



MCI Onehealth has recently made significant progress towards its key objective of accelerating digital health adoption, growing privately paid for services, and acquiring healthcare technology and clinics.

During 2020, MCI Onehealth saw continued growth in telehealth consultations and services with over 260,000 telehealth consultations during 2020 and with telehealth consultations representing over 40% of all consultations during the fourth quarter.

Revenue from privately paid for health services accelerated during the fourth quarter to drive growth in excess of 120% for the full year ended December 31, 2020 from this higher margin offering. MCI achieved multiple new wins from corporate clients in the transportation, manufacturing and healthcare sectors during the quarter.

The Corporation has identified a number of potential acquisition targets and is pursuing a number of accretive acquisitions.

The Corporation continues to create a more extensive and complete service offering expanding the opportunity to develop data-driven technologies and commercialize de-identified data-driven initiatives.



