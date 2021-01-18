 

MCI Onehealth Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 15:35  |  74   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

  • MCI Onehealth has recently made significant progress towards its key objective of accelerating digital health adoption, growing privately paid for services, and acquiring healthcare technology and clinics.
  • During 2020, MCI Onehealth saw continued growth in telehealth consultations and services with over 260,000 telehealth consultations during 2020 and with telehealth consultations representing over 40% of all consultations during the fourth quarter.
  • Revenue from privately paid for health services accelerated during the fourth quarter to drive growth in excess of 120% for the full year ended December 31, 2020 from this higher margin offering. MCI achieved multiple new wins from corporate clients in the transportation, manufacturing and healthcare sectors during the quarter.
  • The Corporation has identified a number of potential acquisition targets and is pursuing a number of accretive acquisitions.
  • The Corporation continues to create a more extensive and complete service offering expanding the opportunity to develop data-driven technologies and commercialize de-identified data-driven initiatives.

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, MCI Onehealth has developed a strong industry presence and a unique ability to identify accretive acquisition opportunities. Further, MCI Onehealth has recently made significant advancements towards its key objective of leveraging digital health adoption, growing privately paid for services, and acquiring healthcare technology and clinics. 

During the year ended December 31, 2020, MCI Onehealth saw continued growth in telehealth consultations and services, including over 260,000 telehealth consultations during 2020 and with telehealth consultations representing over 40% of all consultations during the fourth quarter. In addition, the Corporation has continued to scale the Corporation’s proprietary MCI Connect platform through our clinician and patient base, which will allow the Corporation to offer an expanded suite of services digitally and to modernize our primary care offerings.  

Seite 1 von 3


MCI Onehealth Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCI Onehealth Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to provide the following corporate update: MCI Onehealth has recently made significant progress towards its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
MCI Onehealth to present at Canaccord Canadian Tech Conference