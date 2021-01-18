 

Announcement of results of court meeting and general meeting

globenewswire
18.01.2021, 15:56   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

To NASDAQ Copenhagen                                                                18 January 2021

  

 
Announcement of results of court meeting and general meeting

  		 

Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") has today been notified that at the RSA Court Meeting and RSA General Meeting, the shareholders of RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA") have voted in favour of the recommended cash offer by Regent Bidco Limited ("Bidco") (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact")), pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

The requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders voted to approve the Scheme at the RSA Court Meeting.

The requisite majority of RSA Shareholders voted to approve the passing of special corporate resolutions to implement the Scheme at the RSA General Meeting.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the RSA Court Meeting and RSA General Meeting contained in the scheme document published on 16 December 2020 in relation to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document"), which is available on RSA's website at https://www.rsagroup.com/investors/, on Tryg's website at https://tryg.com/en/potential-cash-offer-rsa-insurance-group-plc and on Intact's website at www.intactfc.com.

The outcome of the RSA Court Meeting and the RSA General Meeting means that all required shareholder approvals for the Acquisition have been obtained. However, the Scheme (and consequently completion of the Acquisition) is still subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of a number of Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including completion of the previously announced Tryg rights issue, the Court sanctioning the Scheme and obtaining a number of regulatory approvals.

