 

Subsea 7 Conference Call Notification - Q4 2020 Results

Luxembourg – 18 January 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2020 on 25 February 2021 at 07:00 UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 25 February 2021 at 12:00 noon UK time.

Participants in the conference call must register in advance using the link below. The live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call information:
Date:               25 February 2021
Time:              12:00 UK time
Registration:     http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4154356

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

 

