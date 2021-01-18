 

DGAP-News Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Rhotex ( www.rhotex.com ) has officially launched 3 miner cases configured with an in-built factory cooling system to ensure 100% efficiency as the chips generate heat. From Rhotex, this first of its kind innovation designed by seasoned crypto industry experts provides an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners by consuming lesser power supply compared to the output performance.

Rhotex currently offers a range of products in their new offer: RHO Lite, RHO Pro, and RHO Rack which comes with incredible features such as low power consumption, high-performance output, Wi-Fi/ Ethernet connection, easy setup and productive compatibility with various blockchain options. These combined with its inbuilt cooling system increases expected hash rate conversion hence giving it an edge in the industry. All products in the RHO series were painstakingly analyzed and tried under intense conditions.

Rhotex Inc.'s algorithm solutions integrate world-class hardware and software technologies for edge and cloud-to-edge enterprise solutions and mines Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash at high levels in remarkable time. Hash rate powers in the series include:

RHO Lite: 1000 TH/s - Bitcoin, 5 GH/s - Ethereum

RHO Pro: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin, 10 GH/s - Ethereum and

RHO Rack: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin, 20 GH/s - Ethereum.

Roberts Evans, CEO for Rhotex Inc. in a statement says the RHO series is an easy to use miner that optimizes energy efficiency while providing maximum output. "It's our way of contributing our quota to a green environment by creating an eco-friendly design with an in-built cooling system that has very low carbon emission. This is the first of its kind. We are very delighted by the opportunities this innovation offers," he further added.

To access the wide range of products on offer and learn more about Rhotex visit www.rhotex.com.

About Rhotex:

Rhotex Inc. is the company behind the RHO Miner series which are eco-friendly high-quality cryptocurrency miners with an in-built cooling system that delivers extremely high hash power with low energy consumption. Their partners include Equinix, Avenga, Etiya, Altiostar, and many more. Headquartered in Toronto Canada, the company currently has facilities in Australia.

Contact Information:

Rhotex Inc.
Torrie Fontan
747-216-1067

SOURCE: Rhotex Inc


