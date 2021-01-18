 

American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 16:00  |  14   |   |   

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, demonstrated its commitment to inclusion and diversity by hosting its second annual Inclusion Day on January 12 to explore how the company can continue to foster open, fair, inclusive and respectful ways of working together.

“Having a day like this demonstrates the company’s commitment to cultivating a workplace where differences are accepted. This effort encourages employees to engage in meaningful conversations that promote diversity and inclusion to honor and celebrate differences in our employees, including race and ethnicity,” said Valoria Armstrong, chief inclusion officer. “American Water is honored to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy by providing our employees with a paid day off from work in order to volunteer their personal time to participate in service activities that promote and recognize diversity and inclusion in their local communities.”

To inspire community giving and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by American Water, provided each employee’s Giving Account with a $18 reward to in turn, donate to an eligible charity of choice. To further support employee efforts, the Foundation will also make a $10,000 contribution to the Martin Luther King Center for Non-Violent Social Change.

“One of the primary focus areas of our Foundation is to support American Water employees in giving back to organizations that are important to them,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “In addition to our Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program, campaigns that engage our employees, by helping us direct Foundation funds, encourage diversity of thoughts and ideas. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

The company’s Inclusion Day featured discussions led by representatives from the company’s Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Benefits and Supplier Diversity departments about how these teams are championing an inclusive and diverse approach to the work they do. In-depth insights and a powerful conversation focusing on inclusion was led by Walter Lynch, chief executive officer, Valoria Armstrong, chief inclusion officer, Bruce Hawk, president of regulated operations and military services group and special guests Sheri Evans Depp, director, Global Talent Management, Diversity, Community and Corp. Business Partners at Lexmark along with six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Additionally, information was shared with employees about how to get involved with enhancing emotional safety opportunities through allyship and ways to participate in the company’s new Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs).

American Water sees diversity as a vital element in creating an environment where differences are accepted and are important to the company’s success. The company values and promotes diversity in the workforce and aims to reflect the local communities it serves through the people it employs.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, demonstrated its commitment to inclusion and diversity by hosting its second annual Inclusion Day on January 12 to explore how the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First ...
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
New Jersey American Water Receives Leading Infrastructure Project Award from New Jersey’s Alliance for Action
14.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Launches Online Emergency Reporting
11.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Offers Second Virtual Information Session on Customer Assistance Programs
07.01.21
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
06.01.21
New Jersey American Water Implements Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Central and Northern Parts of the State
05.01.21
Illinois American Water’s Alton Water Production Team Celebrates 13 Years of Working Safely
31.12.20
Illinois American Water’s Sterling District Celebrates 5 Years of Working Safely
29.12.20
American Water Helps Fund 42 Environmental Projects Through Grant Program
22.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water and Royersford Borough Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Wastewater System Acquisition