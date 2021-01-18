American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day

“Having a day like this demonstrates the company’s commitment to cultivating a workplace where differences are accepted. This effort encourages employees to engage in meaningful conversations that promote diversity and inclusion to honor and celebrate differences in our employees, including race and ethnicity,” said Valoria Armstrong, chief inclusion officer. “American Water is honored to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy by providing our employees with a paid day off from work in order to volunteer their personal time to participate in service activities that promote and recognize diversity and inclusion in their local communities.”

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, demonstrated its commitment to inclusion and diversity by hosting its second annual Inclusion Day on January 12 to explore how the company can continue to foster open, fair, inclusive and respectful ways of working together.

To inspire community giving and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by American Water, provided each employee’s Giving Account with a $18 reward to in turn, donate to an eligible charity of choice. To further support employee efforts, the Foundation will also make a $10,000 contribution to the Martin Luther King Center for Non-Violent Social Change.

“One of the primary focus areas of our Foundation is to support American Water employees in giving back to organizations that are important to them,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “In addition to our Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program, campaigns that engage our employees, by helping us direct Foundation funds, encourage diversity of thoughts and ideas. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

The company’s Inclusion Day featured discussions led by representatives from the company’s Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Benefits and Supplier Diversity departments about how these teams are championing an inclusive and diverse approach to the work they do. In-depth insights and a powerful conversation focusing on inclusion was led by Walter Lynch, chief executive officer, Valoria Armstrong, chief inclusion officer, Bruce Hawk, president of regulated operations and military services group and special guests Sheri Evans Depp, director, Global Talent Management, Diversity, Community and Corp. Business Partners at Lexmark along with six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Additionally, information was shared with employees about how to get involved with enhancing emotional safety opportunities through allyship and ways to participate in the company’s new Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs).

American Water sees diversity as a vital element in creating an environment where differences are accepted and are important to the company’s success. The company values and promotes diversity in the workforce and aims to reflect the local communities it serves through the people it employs.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.

