 

PRGX E-Book Demonstrates Why Recovery Audits Remain Essential in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 16:00  |  15   |   |   

E-book explores COVID-19’s impact on the source-to-pay cycle, common challenges companies face and how to overcome them

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its e-book, “Why Recovery Audit Remains Essential in 2020,” is now available for download here.

While the number of remote work opportunities have increased over the years, the rapid impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many finance teams to pivot entirely to remote work overnight. The chaos caused by these rapid changes raises the risk of invoice errors, missed credits and overpayments – at a time when companies are trying to maximize cash flow as much as possible.

Now, finance departments around the globe are adapting to this new environment and applying lessons learned over the previous year to improve source-to-pay processes and controls. As companies prioritize cash flow and margin improvements, PRGX’s “Why Recovery Audit Remains Essential in 2020” e-book offers key tips to:

  • Create effective internal partnerships and secure support from upper management;
  • Enhance and expand recovery audit techniques;
  • Identify common errors, particularly those that have increased due to COVID-19; and
  • Implement transformation programs and technology that drive recovery audit results.

“Last year presented a new level of change and uncertainty that many of us have never experienced before, and it is unrealistic to believe processing and payment errors have not occurred as a result,” said Angie Holsen, Senior Director of Client Relationships for PRGX. “To stay effective in uncertain times, it is essential for companies to put collaboration and communication first so issues can be identified, and resolved, quickly.”

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Hamilton
Arketi Group
jhamilton@arketi.com


PRGX Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRGX E-Book Demonstrates Why Recovery Audits Remain Essential in 2020 E-book explores COVID-19’s impact on the source-to-pay cycle, common challenges companies face and how to overcome themATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
PRGX Presents Valuable Use Cases for Enriched Advanced Analytics in Source-to-Pay
12.01.21
PRGX Experts Discuss Lessons Learned from Managing Audit Programs During a Crisis
30.12.20
PRGX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of PRGX Global, Inc. - PRGX
24.12.20
PRGX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of PRGX Global, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRGX
24.12.20
Ardian Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire PRGX