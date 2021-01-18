Major shareholder announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 18, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, that as of January 15, 2021, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,697,703 shares in the Company, corresponding to 3.49% of the Company’s share capital and that Danske Bank A/S as of January 15, 2021 controls 4.95% of the voting rights in the Company.

Danske Bank A/S’ shareholding consists of a 2.24% indirect and 1.25% direct ownership through Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV. Danske Bank A/S’ control of voting rights in the Company consists of a 3.70% indirect and 1.25% direct control through Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV.





The Company is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The Company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the Company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), and Gaucher disease. The Company is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. The Company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).