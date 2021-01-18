Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB

The Meeting commences – at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9.45 a.m.).

If the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic will be continuing on the meeting day, the meeting will not take place on meeting place but the Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Extraordinary General meeting and vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot in advance and submitting to the Company.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be participated by electronic means. The information on the procedure of organization and participation on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in this way is published in the annex to this notification.

The Meeting’s accounting day – 4 February 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The Board of directors of the Company initiates and convenes the meeting.

The agenda and the proposed draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company:

1. Delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and non-execution of public offering of shares of the Company

Proposed draft decision:

“1.1. To initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and to delist them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius as well as not to continue the public offering thereof.

1.2. To establish that the Company’s shareholders, who voted “for” the decision to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and not to continue the public offering of shares of the Company, will under the procedure set by legal acts submit the circular of the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius to the Bank of Lithuania for approval and will implement the indicated tender offer for the price, indicated in item 1.3 hereof. The tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius will be implemented by the Company’s shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED for other Company’s shareholders having obtained this obligation, which will not express their will to implement thereof separately. During the effective term of this tender offer, the right, but not the obligation, to sell the shares will be vested in all the shareholders of the Company, except for the shareholders, who voted “for” the decision at the time of taking the decision to delist the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius and not to continue the public offering of the shares of the Company.