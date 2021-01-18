DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 18.01.2021, 16:59 | 76 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
SGL Carbon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Torsten
|Last name(s):
|Derr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SGL CARBON SE
b) LEI
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.8650 EUR
|29929.48 EUR
|4.8600 EUR
|20382.84 EUR
|4.8550 EUR
|47462.48 EUR
|4.8500 EUR
|47331.15 EUR
|4.8450 EUR
|19927.4850 EUR
|4.8400 EUR
|15333.12 EUR
|4.8350 EUR
|21288.5050 EUR
|4.8300 EUR
|18600.33 EUR
|4.8150 EUR
|1078.56 EUR
|4.8250 EUR
|7227.85 EUR
|4.8200 EUR
|7495.10 EUR
|4.8100 EUR
|3607.50 EUR
|4.8050 EUR
|1201.25 EUR
|4.8700 EUR
|25845.09 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0