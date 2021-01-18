 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2021 / 16:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.8650 EUR 29929.48 EUR
4.8600 EUR 20382.84 EUR
4.8550 EUR 47462.48 EUR
4.8500 EUR 47331.15 EUR
4.8450 EUR 19927.4850 EUR
4.8400 EUR 15333.12 EUR
4.8350 EUR 21288.5050 EUR
4.8300 EUR 18600.33 EUR
4.8150 EUR 1078.56 EUR
4.8250 EUR 7227.85 EUR
4.8200 EUR 7495.10 EUR
4.8100 EUR 3607.50 EUR
4.8050 EUR 1201.25 EUR
4.8700 EUR 25845.09 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
Disclaimer

