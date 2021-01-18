 

CommScope Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SOLiD in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 17:02  |  37   |   |   

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, filed an additional patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against SOLiD, a manufacturer of distributed antenna systems (DAS) based in South Korea.

The complaint asserts German part of European Patent No. EP 2290850B1 relating to CommScope’s digital DAS innovations against SOLiD’s Genesis DAS product. CommScope asserted the United Kingdom part of this patent against SOLiD’s Genesis DAS product in the U.K. last year.

CommScope also enforced the U.S. counterparts of EP 2290850B1 in separate U.S. patent infringement actions against Dali Wireless and SOLiD. The U.S. action against SOLiD was filed in May of 2020 and, after noting that SOLiD withdrew its Genesis DAS product from the U.S. market, CommScope voluntarily dismissed that action.

“CommScope has invested heavily in innovation in the field of digital distributed antenna systems to benefit its customers and reinforce its position as a global leader in wireless and wireline network infrastructure. This leadership was recognized when Kathrein took a royalty-bearing license to CommScope’s digital DAS patents in 2017 and again in the 2019 U.S. case against Dali with a jury finding CommScope’s patents valid and that Dali willfully infringed. We continue to vigorously protect these valuable assets, and this additional action against SOLiD is a necessary step to prevent unauthorized infringement,” said Matt Melester, chief technology officer, Venue and Campus Networks, CommScope.

The new German action was filed December 18, 2020 in the Munich District Court. The German part of EP 2290850B1 is subject matter of nullity proceedings pending with the Federal Patent Court (docket no. 4 Ni 7/20 (EP)). The pending action before the U.K. Patents Court is Claim No. HP-2020-0017 and asserts both EP 2290850B1 and EP 1570626B1.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CommScope Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SOLiD in Germany CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, filed an additional patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against SOLiD, a manufacturer of distributed antenna systems (DAS) based in South Korea. The complaint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sails Ahead with CommScope’s RUCKUS
11.01.21
CommScope to Showcase New, Innovative SURFboard Home Network Devices During the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show
05.01.21
CommScope Expands Its Wi-Fi 6 Residential Gateway Portfolio with Introduction of an Integrated GPON Gateway