A total of 11 bids for ISK 2,540m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.63%-2.70% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,700m were accepted in the series at 2.67% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 43,460m.

In total, 16 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 3,600m.

A total of 2 bids for ISK 80m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.16%-3.19% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 3 bids for ISK 980m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 0.59%-0.68% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 0.68% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 12,080m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 25 January 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.