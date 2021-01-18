Globalive Technology Provides Additional Disclosure With Respect to the Previously Announced Reverse Takeover Transaction

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalive Technology Inc. (TSX-V: LIVE) (the “Company”), a technology company based in Toronto, Ontario, wishes to provide supplemental disclosure to the joint management information circular (the “Circular”) dated December 21, 2020 for the special meetings of the shareholders of the Company (“GTI Shareholders”) and the shareholders of Yooma Corp. (“Yooma”), each to be held on January 25, 2021 to consider the Company’s previously announced arm’s length reverse take-over of Yooma to be completed by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”) and related matters.



After a review by, and consultation with, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, this update is being provided to supplement the disclosure in the Circular in relation to (i) management’s discussion and analysis of Entertainment Direct Asia Ltd. (“EDA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma, and (ii) the application of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) to the Arrangement. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Circular as a whole. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this news release shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Circular.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of EDA

EDA’s management’s discussion and analysis for (i) the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and (ii) the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 have been filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and are hereby incorporated by reference in the Circular.

MI-61-101

As disclosed in the Circular, the Arrangement will be considered a "business combination" under MI 61-101 since the Arrangement and the Spin-Out and Reorganization Transactions are considered “connected transactions” for the purpose of MI 61-101. The Company hereby supplements the disclosure contained in the Circular with respect to the review and approval process adopted by its board of directors in relation to the Spin-Out and Reorganization Transactions. In making their determination to recommend the Spin-Out and Reorganization Transactions to GTI Shareholders, the independent directors of the Company considered, with no dissenting views, the following: