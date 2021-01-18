 

PRESS RELEASE NACON AND CREĀ -TURE STUDIOS TEAM UP FOR THE PUBLISHING AND DISTRIBUTION OF SESSION.

Lesquin, 18 January 2021 – NACON and creā-ture Studios are pleased to announce that they are joining forces for the publishing and distribution of the game Session: Skateboarding Sim Game, a new skateboarding simulation, currently available in early access. With more than 85% of positive reviews on Steam, the game is eagerly awaited due to its immersive experience and innovative gameplay.

Session. is an authentic and realistic simulation for skateboarding fans. It is currently being developed by the Montreal studio creā-ture, founded by Marc-André Houde and Vincent Da Silva, two video-game veterans and experienced skateboarders. The game is available in early access on Steam (PC) and on Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S consoles in Game Preview version. It is already being widely hailed by players for its quality and realism, and looks set to become the new reference for the genre.

The world of Session. celebrates the golden age of skateboarding and faithfully presents the creativity, culture and madcap nature of the sport as it grew in popularity during the 90s. With realistic physics, the game provides innovative never-before-seen skateboarding gameplay: the True Stance Stick, where each foot is managed independently using the two controller sticks. The learning curve is as demanding as in real life: players first have to practice to learn to control the board and perform all the different stunts included in the game, from the most basic to the most complex. The game has an integrated video editor, so players can immortalise their greatest successes.

Set in an urban environment with an open world, representing the sport's iconic locations, skateboard fans can write their own legends while adding to their equipment and developing their personal clothing style.

Several hundred thousand players have already laid hands on the current version of this homage to skateboarding fans, and are keeping a close watch on its development.

More information about Session: Skateboarding Sim Game will be provided at a later date.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B | ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP | HEADCOUNT: Close to 550 employees.

About creā-ture Studios Inc.
Here at creā-ture Studios, located in the surroundings of Montreal, Canada, we try to do things differently -- not because we have to, but simply because making games doesn't seem to be what it used to. Formed by guys who got sucked into the AAA industry for probably too long, we strive at getting back to what video games are to us. More than a product, a creā-tion, the achievement of an art form envisioned into something fun and interactive! Our goal is to bring high-quality, detail-oriented, entertaining, creative and original games to niche markets and to serve them the best we can with an inspiring mindset, creating games that will meet the needs, quality standards and requirements of the people who play them. At the end of the day, it needs to be legit and fun. For more information, visit http://www.crea-turestudios.com

 

 

 

