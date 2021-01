Please find hereafter our press release regarding the adaptation of the modalities for participating in the Ordinary General Meeting of 29 January 2021 due to Government measures for combatting Covid-19.

Adaptation of the modalities for participating in the Ordinary General Meeting of 29 January 2021

Dear Madam, Dear Sir, Please find hereafter our press release regarding the adaptation of the modalities for participating in the Ordinary General Meeting of 29 January 2021 due to Government measures for combatting Covid-19. Attachments …