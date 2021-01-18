 

EQS-News u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 17:45  |  52   |   |   

EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')

18.01.2021 / 17:45

Ad Hoc Press release

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

For immediate release


STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ("Telit")

No intention to make an offer for Telit

Thalwil, Switzerland - 18 January 2021 - u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF) refers to the statement made on 20 November 2020 regarding a possible offer for Telit, the statement made on 18 December 2020 regarding extension of the deadline to make such an offer, and the statement made on 7 January 2021 announcing termination of discussions regarding a possible combination between the parties.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, u-blox is required, by no later than 18 January 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Telit or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

u-blox confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Telit.

As a result of this announcement, u-blox is bound by the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the Code. Pursuant to Rule 2.8 of the Code, u-blox reserves the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the board of Telit;

(ii) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Telit;

(iii) if Telit announces a "whitewash" proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); and

(iv) if there has been a material change of circumstances (as determined by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers).

 

About u-blox

Seite 1 von 5
u-blox Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit') EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit') 18.01.2021 / 17:45 Ad Hoc Press release   NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung und Anpassung der Führungsstruktur der V-ZUG Gruppe
DGAP-News: AURELIUS kompensiert CO2-Ausstoß durch Flugreisen für Geschäftsjahr 2020
NN Investment Partners: Nachhaltigkeit Fehlanzeige: Zehn Prozent der größten nachhaltigen ...
DGAP-News: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Further significant gains in market share in 2020
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Signifikante Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2020 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
224
Navigation über das Handy: Da wäre U-BLOX in einem Riesenmarkt evtl. gut aufgestellt