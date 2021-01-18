 

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 15.01.2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.01.2021

18-Jan-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.01.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 302.91

3.3

49.2

3.3

Share Price

CHF 304.00

-0.3

64.1

-0.3

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'107

 

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161448

 
1161448  18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

