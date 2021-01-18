 

GenSight Biologics Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2021.

2020 4Q Cash Position

January 19, 2021

2020 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements

March 10, 2021

2021 1Q Cash Position

April 20, 2021

Annual General Meeting

April 29, 2021

2021 First-Half Financial Update and Statements

July 29, 2021

2021 3Q Cash Position

October 19, 2021

2021 4Q Cash Position

January 18, 2022

* This financial calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to changes. The Company’s updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

