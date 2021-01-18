Aéroports de Paris SA - December 2020 traffic figures

Impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Groupe ADP1 total traffic is down by 60.4% in 2020 compared to 2019 with 96.3 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be 69.8% since the beginning of the year.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 69.4% compared to 2019 with 33.1 million passengers welcomed. Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport welcomed 22.3 million passengers (-70.8%) and Paris-Orly Airport 10.8 million (-66.1%). Traffic decreased by 62.2% over the 1st half of the year and by 76.1% over the 2nd half.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-70.6%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: North America (-80.0%), Asia-Pacific (-79.9%), the Middle East (-70.9%), Latin America (-70.6%), Africa (-65.8%), the French Overseas Territories (-45.3%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 72.1%;

Traffic within France was down by 58.3%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 69.2%. The connecting rate stood at 23.1%, up by 0.3 point compared with 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, decreased by 74.3% in 2020. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 20193. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has decreased by 69.7%.

Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 65.4% in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, has decreased by 77.0% in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, decreased by 60.6% over the past year.

Traffic in December 2020

Groupe ADP total traffic is down by 50.5% compared to December 2019 with 8.1 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be 75.4% in December.

In December 2020, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 75.7% compared to December 2019 with 2.0 million passengers welcomed. At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2A are currently opened in order to handle all commercial passenger flights. Terminal 2A, closed since December 1st, was reopened on December 17th. In terminal 2E, the southern part of hall M has been partially and punctually open since December 19th for arrivals on the hub's busiest time slots. At Paris-Orly, Orly 3 and Orly 4 are open to passenger traffic. Orly 4 has been opened since December 10th and Orly 1B since December 16th.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms and scheduled commercial traffic, only the Hajj terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is closed. The other airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports notably, are open for domestic and international flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 73.6% in December 2020.

Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 67.6% in December 2020, while passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, has decreased by 79.7% in December 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020, decreased by 57.3% over the last month of the year.

Passengers 2020 % change

2020/2019 Dec. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 22,257,469 -70.8% 1,136,575 -80.4% Paris-Orly 10,797,105 -66.1% 834,746 -63.9% Total Paris Aéroport 33,054,574 -69.4% 1,971,321 -75.7% Santiago de Chile 8,514,340 -65.4% 687,903 -67.6% Amman 2,049,770 -77.0% 133,910 -79.7% New Delhi 28,500,545 -58.4% 2,906,936 -53.9% Hyderabad 9,537,574 -57.1% 1,109,617 -46.1% Cebu 2,741,243 -78.3% 62,444 -94.7% Total GMR Airports 40,779,362 -60.6% 4,078,997 -57.3% Antalya 9,771,628 -72.6% 260,955 -70.2% Ankara 5,056,451 -63.2% 293,123 -70.0% Izmir 5,459,358 -55.8% 296,263 -65.1% Bodrum 1,493,455 -65.6% 35,281 -57.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 274,434 -74.7% 17,314 -42.3% Medina 2,247,905 -73.2% 103,868 -86.2% Tunisia 335,115 -89.0% 18,512 -69.3% Georgia 640,611 -85.1% 18,596 -92.5% North Macedonia 782 ,876 -70.8% 49,890 -74.7% Zagreb(5) 924,823 -73.1% 41,498 -82.0% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(6) 26,986,656 -69.7% 1,135,300 -73.6% Total TAV Airports 26,986,656 -74.3% 1,135,300 -73.6%

Aircraft Movements 2020 % change

2020/2019 Dec. 2020 % change

2020/2019 Paris-CDG 212,309 -57.4% 13,158 -65.7% Paris-Orly 83,024 -62.0% 6,219 -60.8% Total Paris Aéroport 295,333 -58.8% 19,377 -64.3% Santiago de Chile 62,686 -60.1% 5,943 -56.5% Amman 24,218 -69.6% 1,985 -67.6% New Delhi 218,000 -50.6% 23,648 -40.3% Hyderabad 92,678 -49.5% 10,316 -39.2% Cebu 26,541 -74.9% 914 -90.5% Total GMR Airports 337,219 -53.9% 34,878 -47.3% Antalya 62,157 -68.5% 2,369 -60.0% Ankara 39,771 -55.9% 2,714 -58.1% Izmir 40,497 -47.1% 2,472 -54.9% Bodrum 10,555 -61.6% 305 -43.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 2,286 -67.9% 170 -34.1% Medina 18,450 -69.6% 1,243 -75.3% Tunisia 3,466 -81.7% 225 -55.6% Georgia 12,062 -71.4% 786 -69.0% North Macedonia 9,028 -58.6% 659 -58.4% Zagreb(5) 21,510 -52.3% 1,392 -58.5% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(6) 219,782 -62.6% 12,335 -61.1% Total TAV Airports 219,782 -68.6% 12,335 -61.1%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic December 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -58.3% 20.4% -64.6% 22.3% Europe -72.1% 40.0% -83.8% 27.4% Other International

Of which -70.6% 39.6% -71.9% 50.3% Africa -65.8% 12.6% -62.0% 18.5% North America -80.0% 7.1% -86.3% 5.8% Latin America -70.6% 3.0% -76.5% 3.4% Middle-East -70.9% 4.9% -73.8% 6.0% Asia-Pacific -79.9% 4.2% -92.6% 2.0% French Overseas Territories -45.3% 7.8% -35.4% 14.5% Total Paris Aéroport -69.4% 100.0% -75.7% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 2020 % change 2020/2019 December. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 3,777,815 -69.2% 232,643 -76.7% Connecting rate 23.1% +0.3 pt 21.6% -2.7 pt Seat load factor 69.3% -17.2 pt 63.7% -21.2 pt

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by 62.8% since the beginning of the year.

2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

3 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

6 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

