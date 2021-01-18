 

Cornish Metals Announces Agreement in Principle to Convert Amounts Owing Under Its 2018 Note Financing Into a Royalty

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to certain conditions, one being a successful listing on London’s AIM exchange (the “AIM”), it has reached an agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR:TSX & NYSE) (“Osisko”) to convert the outstanding amount of C$7.17 million under the 2018 note financing (the “Note”, see news release dated January 29, 2018) into a royalty.

Upon listing on AIM the Note will convert into a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) royalty on the South Crofty Tin Project and a 0.5% NSR royalty on any other mineral rights held by Cornish Metals in Cornwall that do not form part of the South Crofty Tin Project.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated; “This transaction clears the path forward for our company with a much cleaner balance sheet as we embark on our UK listing. We thank our partner, Osisko, for their continued support and cooperation.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to the Admission to the AIM market.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: For additional information please contact:

In North America:
Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com or Sherman Dahl of Pretium Communications at (250) 558 8340.

In the UK and Europe:
Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London)
Tel:+44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe: tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com 
Megan Ray: megan.ray@blytheweigh.com

Cornish Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Announces Agreement in Principle to Convert Amounts Owing Under Its 2018 Note Financing Into a Royalty VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to certain conditions, one being a successful listing on London’s AIM exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Equity Raise of Up to £5 Million to Advance the United Downs Copper-Tin Project(34) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:22 Uhr
35
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Eq