COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 11 January 2021 and 15 January 2021
Paris, 18th January 2021 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 11 January 2021 and 15 January 2021
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|
Number of
shares
|
Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|
Purpose of
buyback
|Total 11/01/2021
|27,200
|8.8793 €
|241,518
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,600
|8.8700 €
|14,192
|TQEX
|5,500
|8.8815 €
|48,848
|CEUX
|3,900
|8.8720 €
|34,601
|AQEU
|38,200
|8.8785 €
|339,158 €
|Total 12/01/2021
|27,647
|8.8482 €
|244,626
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|230
|8.8400 €
|2,033
|TQEX
|5,500
|8.8577 €
|48,717
|CEUX
|3,708
|8.8557 €
|32,837
|AQEU
|37,085
|8.8503 €
|328,214 €
|Total 13/01/2021
|29,000
|8.8070 €
|255,403
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,800
|8.7500 €
|15,750
|TQEX
|5,470
|8.8096 €
|48,189
|CEUX
|3,884
|8.8132 €
|34,231
|AQEU
|40,154
|8.8054 €
|353,572 €
|Total 14/01/2021
|28,850
|8.8464 €
|255,218
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,700
|8.7700 €
|14,909
|TQEX
|6,000
|8.8393 €
|53,036
|CEUX
|4,150
|8.8418 €
|36,693
|AQEU
|40,700
|8.8417 €
|359,856 €
|Total 15/01/2021
|28,600
|8.7755 €
|250,979
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,600
|8.7400 €
|13,984
|TQEX
|6,000
|8.7779 €
|52,667
|CEUX
|3,800
|8.7840 €
|33,379
|AQEU
|40,000
|8.7752 €
|351,009 €
|Total 11/01/2021 - 15/01/2021
|196,139
|8.8295 €
|1,731,810 €
|Cancellation
Detail transaction by transaction
|
Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|
Number of
shares
|
Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|
Purpose of
buyback
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,105
|9.0500 €
|10,000.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|180
|9.0500 €
|1,629.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|575
|8.9600 €
|5,152.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,647
|9.0200 €
|14,855.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|328
|9.0300 €
|2,961.84 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|662
|9.0300 €
|5,977.86 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|150
|9.0500 €
|1,357.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|26
|9.0500 €
|235.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,016
|9.0500 €
|9,194.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|337
|9.0700 €
|3,056.59 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|890
|9.0600 €
|8,063.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|290
|9.0700 €
|2,630.30 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|122
|9.0700 €
|1,106.54 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|234
|8.9800 €
|2,101.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|357
|8.9800 €
|3,205.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|442
|8.9600 €
|3,960.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|130
|8.9600 €
|1,164.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.9500 €
|3,051.95 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|243
|8.9900 €
|2,184.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,504
|8.9900 €
|13,520.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|244
|8.9700 €
|2,188.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|373
|8.9700 €
|3,345.81 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|201
|8.9600 €
|1,800.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|465
|8.9600 €
|4,166.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|475
|8.9300 €
|4,241.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|85
|8.9300 €
|759.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|337
|8.9500 €
|3,016.15 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|59
|8.9500 €
|528.05 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|314
|8.9400 €
|2,807.16 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|104
|8.9400 €
|929.76 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|2
|8.9400 €
|17.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|610
|8.9400 €
|5,453.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|304
|8.9400 €
|2,717.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|242
|8.9300 €
|2,161.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|557
|8.9300 €
|4,974.01 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|469
|8.9100 €
|4,178.79 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.9100 €
|4,455.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|428
|8.9100 €
|3,813.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|165
|8.9200 €
|1,471.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|542
|8.9200 €
|4,834.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|426
|8.9100 €
|3,795.66 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|195
|8.8800 €
|1,731.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|339
|8.8800 €
|3,010.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|312
|8.8800 €
|2,770.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.8700 €
|2,661.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|110
|8.8700 €
|975.70 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|195
|8.8700 €
|1,729.65 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|166
|8.8700 €
|1,472.42 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|134
|8.8700 €
|1,188.58 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.8700 €
|2,661.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|105
|8.8700 €
|931.35 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|290
|8.8700 €
|2,572.30 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|73
|8.8300 €
|644.59 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|190
|8.8800 €
|1,687.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|44
|8.8800 €
|390.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|153
|8.8800 €
|1,358.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|478
|8.8800 €
|4,244.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|345
|8.8700 €
|3,060.15 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|216
|8.7900 €
|1,898.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|360
|8.7900 €
|3,164.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|469
|8.7800 €
|4,117.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|291
|8.7800 €
|2,554.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|56
|8.8400 €
|495.04 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|250
|8.8400 €
|2,210.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|526
|8.8200 €
|4,639.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|209
|8.8200 €
|1,843.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|570
|8.7700 €
|4,998.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.7700 €
|184.17 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|479
|8.7700 €
|4,200.83 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|73
|8.7700 €
|640.21 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|427
|8.7700 €
|3,744.79 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|577
|8.7700 €
|5,060.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|196
|8.7700 €
|1,718.92 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|100
|8.7700 €
|877.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|86
|8.7700 €
|754.22 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|100
|8.7700 €
|877.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|618
|8.7700 €
|5,419.86 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|391
|8.7700 €
|3,429.07 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|405
|8.7700 €
|3,551.85 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.7700 €
|184.17 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|279
|8.7700 €
|2,446.83 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|561
|8.7700 €
|4,919.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|429
|8.7700 €
|3,762.33 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|270
|8.8100 €
|2,378.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|259
|8.8100 €
|2,281.79 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|532
|8.8100 €
|4,686.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|102
|8.8200 €
|899.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|588
|8.8200 €
|5,186.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|416
|8.8100 €
|3,664.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|739
|8.8100 €
|6,510.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|182
|8.8000 €
|1,601.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|101
|8.8000 €
|888.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|70
|8.7800 €
|614.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|464
|8.7800 €
|4,073.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|82
|8.7800 €
|719.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|194
|8.7600 €
|1,699.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|600
|8.7600 €
|5,256.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.7600 €
|183.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,163
|8.7400 €
|10,164.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|153
|8.6900 €
|1,329.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|468
|8.6900 €
|4,066.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|982
|8.7000 €
|8,543.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|837
|8.6900 €
|7,273.53 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|209
|8.7400 €
|1,826.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|586
|8.7900 €
|5,150.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|104
|8.7900 €
|914.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|8.7900 €
|1,054.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|11/01/2021
|Purchase
|38
|8.7900 €
|334.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|74
|8.7500 €
|647.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,098
|8.7500 €
|9,607.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|121
|8.7800 €
|1,062.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|354
|8.8200 €
|3,122.28 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|945
|8.8300 €
|8,344.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|345
|8.8200 €
|3,042.90 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,170
|8.8200 €
|10,319.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|536
|8.8000 €
|4,716.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|54
|8.8000 €
|475.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|280
|8.8000 €
|2,464.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|77
|8.8000 €
|677.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|434
|8.7700 €
|3,806.18 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|549
|8.7600 €
|4,809.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|225
|8.7600 €
|1,971.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|68
|8.7700 €
|596.36 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|172
|8.7700 €
|1,508.44 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|32
|8.7700 €
|280.64 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|30
|8.7800 €
|263.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|176
|8.8000 €
|1,548.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|622
|8.8000 €
|5,473.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|465
|8.8000 €
|4,092.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|126
|8.8000 €
|1,108.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|190
|8.8000 €
|1,672.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|686
|8.7500 €
|6,002.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|349
|8.7400 €
|3,050.26 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|289
|8.7300 €
|2,522.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|812
|8.7400 €
|7,096.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|444
|8.7700 €
|3,893.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|49
|8.8700 €
|434.63 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|338
|8.8700 €
|2,998.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|374
|8.8700 €
|3,317.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|160
|8.8700 €
|1,419.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.9000 €
|6,675.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|355
|8.8900 €
|3,155.95 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|89
|8.8800 €
|790.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|606
|8.8800 €
|5,381.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|230
|8.9200 €
|2,051.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|576
|8.9000 €
|5,126.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|310
|8.8600 €
|2,746.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|301
|8.8600 €
|2,666.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|15
|8.8600 €
|132.90 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|141
|8.8500 €
|1,247.85 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|713
|8.8600 €
|6,317.18 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8600 €
|3,065.56 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|469
|8.8800 €
|4,164.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|982
|8.8700 €
|8,710.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|672
|8.9000 €
|5,980.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|752
|8.8800 €
|6,677.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|370
|8.8900 €
|3,289.30 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|207
|8.8900 €
|1,840.23 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|915
|8.8500 €
|8,097.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.8400 €
|3,040.96 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.8400 €
|3,014.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|316
|8.8400 €
|2,793.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|919
|8.8400 €
|8,123.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|347
|8.8500 €
|3,070.95 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.8800 €
|3,054.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|764
|8.8700 €
|6,776.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|348
|8.9000 €
|3,097.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|831
|8.9000 €
|7,395.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,188
|8.8800 €
|10,549.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|352
|8.8900 €
|3,129.28 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|349
|8.9000 €
|3,106.10 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,077
|8.9000 €
|9,585.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|145
|8.9100 €
|1,291.95 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|10
|8.9100 €
|89.10 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|883
|8.9000 €
|7,858.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|194
|8.9100 €
|1,728.54 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|718
|8.8800 €
|6,375.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.8700 €
|3,033.54 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|877
|8.8800 €
|7,787.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.8800 €
|222.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|347
|8.8800 €
|3,081.36 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|368
|8.8800 €
|3,267.84 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,126
|8.8700 €
|9,987.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|273
|8.8800 €
|2,424.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|232
|8.8800 €
|2,060.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|663
|8.8800 €
|5,887.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|418
|8.8800 €
|3,711.84 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|730
|8.8800 €
|6,482.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|149
|8.8800 €
|1,323.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|687
|8.8800 €
|6,100.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|107
|8.8800 €
|950.16 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|248
|8.8800 €
|2,202.24 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|170
|8.8900 €
|1,511.30 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|135
|8.8900 €
|1,200.15 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|45
|8.8900 €
|400.05 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|223
|8.8400 €
|1,971.32 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|12/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|8.8400 €
|61.88 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|394
|8.8500 €
|3,486.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.8500 €
|3,026.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|513
|8.8500 €
|4,540.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|588
|8.8400 €
|5,197.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|357
|8.8300 €
|3,152.31 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.8400 €
|3,040.96 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|413
|8.8500 €
|3,655.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,033
|8.8500 €
|9,142.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,054
|8.8400 €
|9,317.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|51
|8.8400 €
|450.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|501
|8.8400 €
|4,428.84 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|268
|8.8200 €
|2,363.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|328
|8.8200 €
|2,892.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8400 €
|3,058.64 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|426
|8.8300 €
|3,761.58 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,120
|8.8300 €
|9,889.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|41
|8.8200 €
|361.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|600
|8.8200 €
|5,292.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|8.8200 €
|1,058.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|345
|8.8200 €
|3,042.90 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|421
|8.8200 €
|3,713.22 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|497
|8.8200 €
|4,383.54 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|368
|8.8200 €
|3,245.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|249
|8.8200 €
|2,196.18 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|86
|8.8200 €
|758.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,222
|8.7900 €
|10,741.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8000 €
|4,400.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|149
|8.8000 €
|1,311.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|479
|8.7900 €
|4,210.41 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|261
|8.7900 €
|2,294.19 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|327
|8.7900 €
|2,874.33 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|446
|8.7900 €
|3,920.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|330
|8.8000 €
|2,904.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|563
|8.8000 €
|4,954.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.8000 €
|3,009.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.8000 €
|3,000.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|63
|8.8000 €
|554.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|881
|8.7900 €
|7,743.99 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|132
|8.8000 €
|1,161.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|252
|8.8000 €
|2,217.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|464
|8.8000 €
|4,083.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|343
|8.7800 €
|3,011.54 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|556
|8.7600 €
|4,870.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|123
|8.7600 €
|1,077.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|560
|8.7500 €
|4,900.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|340
|8.7500 €
|2,975.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|977
|8.8100 €
|8,607.37 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|390
|8.8100 €
|3,435.90 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|23
|8.8100 €
|202.63 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|103
|8.8000 €
|906.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|365
|8.8000 €
|3,212.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|62
|8.8000 €
|545.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|616
|8.8000 €
|5,420.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|65
|8.8000 €
|572.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|900
|8.7500 €
|7,875.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|720
|8.7700 €
|6,314.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|343
|8.7900 €
|3,014.97 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|56
|8.7800 €
|491.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|706
|8.7600 €
|6,184.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|174
|8.7800 €
|1,527.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|412
|8.8100 €
|3,629.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|356
|8.8100 €
|3,136.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|374
|8.8100 €
|3,294.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|397
|8.8100 €
|3,497.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|320
|8.8300 €
|2,825.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|979
|8.8300 €
|8,644.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|173
|8.8300 €
|1,527.59 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|228
|8.8300 €
|2,013.24 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|498
|8.8200 €
|4,392.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|111
|8.8200 €
|979.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|22
|8.8100 €
|193.82 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|383
|8.8100 €
|3,374.23 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|183
|8.8200 €
|1,614.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|951
|8.7900 €
|8,359.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|22
|8.8000 €
|193.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.8200 €
|3,016.44 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|9
|8.8200 €
|79.38 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|551
|8.8300 €
|4,865.33 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.8200 €
|220.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8200 €
|4,410.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|620
|8.8200 €
|5,468.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|752
|8.8100 €
|6,625.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|63
|8.8100 €
|555.03 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.7900 €
|184.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|363
|8.7900 €
|3,190.77 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|10
|8.7900 €
|87.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|44
|8.8000 €
|387.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|979
|8.7800 €
|8,595.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|340
|8.8000 €
|2,992.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|399
|8.7800 €
|3,503.22 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,296
|8.8100 €
|11,417.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|8
|8.8000 €
|70.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|828
|8.8000 €
|7,286.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|8
|8.8000 €
|70.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|8.8000 €
|61.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|345
|8.8000 €
|3,036.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.8000 €
|8.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|67
|8.8000 €
|589.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|631
|8.7700 €
|5,533.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,242
|8.7700 €
|10,892.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|31
|8.7700 €
|271.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|13/01/2021
|Purchase
|284
|8.7700 €
|2,490.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,020
|8.7300 €
|8,904.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|364
|8.8000 €
|3,203.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|8.7800 €
|1,053.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,190
|8.8900 €
|10,579.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,162
|8.9000 €
|10,341.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|355
|8.7900 €
|3,120.45 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|160
|8.7600 €
|1,401.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|231
|8.9400 €
|2,065.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.9400 €
|3,075.36 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|874
|8.9300 €
|7,804.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,132
|8.9400 €
|10,120.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|624
|8.9100 €
|5,559.84 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|529
|8.8800 €
|4,697.52 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,398
|8.8800 €
|12,414.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|442
|8.8700 €
|3,920.54 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|348
|8.8700 €
|3,086.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|257
|8.8700 €
|2,279.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8700 €
|4,435.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|445
|8.8700 €
|3,947.15 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|16
|8.9200 €
|142.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|389
|8.9200 €
|3,469.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.9200 €
|6,690.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|505
|8.9200 €
|4,504.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|173
|8.9200 €
|1,543.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|333
|8.9200 €
|2,970.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|289
|8.9200 €
|2,577.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|115
|8.9200 €
|1,025.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,250
|8.9400 €
|11,175.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|573
|8.9400 €
|5,122.62 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|798
|8.9300 €
|7,126.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|124
|8.9300 €
|1,107.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|591
|8.9200 €
|5,271.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|19
|8.8900 €
|168.91 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.8900 €
|3,058.16 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|386
|8.8600 €
|3,419.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|198
|8.8600 €
|1,754.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|204
|8.8500 €
|1,805.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|386
|8.8500 €
|3,416.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|368
|8.8300 €
|3,249.44 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|152
|8.8000 €
|1,337.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|142
|8.8000 €
|1,249.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|661
|8.8000 €
|5,816.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|113
|8.8100 €
|995.53 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|571
|8.8000 €
|5,024.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|113
|8.7800 €
|992.14 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.7800 €
|219.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|740
|8.7700 €
|6,489.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|687
|8.7900 €
|6,038.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|368
|8.7800 €
|3,231.04 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|408
|8.7800 €
|3,582.24 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|186
|8.7900 €
|1,634.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|110
|8.8000 €
|968.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|307
|8.8000 €
|2,701.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|477
|8.8000 €
|4,197.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|340
|8.7900 €
|2,988.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|283
|8.7900 €
|2,487.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|97
|8.7900 €
|852.63 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|423
|8.8100 €
|3,726.63 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|372
|8.8000 €
|3,273.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|175
|8.8000 €
|1,540.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|687
|8.8000 €
|6,045.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|351
|8.8100 €
|3,092.31 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|29
|8.8200 €
|255.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|176
|8.8200 €
|1,552.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|805
|8.8200 €
|7,100.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|221
|8.8100 €
|1,947.01 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|122
|8.8100 €
|1,074.82 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|28
|8.8100 €
|246.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|742
|8.8100 €
|6,537.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|175
|8.8100 €
|1,541.75 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|172
|8.8100 €
|1,515.32 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|349
|8.8200 €
|3,078.18 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|559
|8.8200 €
|4,930.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|401
|8.8200 €
|3,536.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|360
|8.8100 €
|3,171.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|226
|8.8100 €
|1,991.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|157
|8.8100 €
|1,383.17 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|216
|8.8200 €
|1,905.12 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|132
|8.8200 €
|1,164.24 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8200 €
|3,051.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|868
|8.8100 €
|7,647.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|494
|8.7900 €
|4,342.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|126
|8.7700 €
|1,105.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|762
|8.7700 €
|6,682.74 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|37
|8.7700 €
|324.49 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|10
|8.7700 €
|87.70 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|50
|8.7700 €
|438.50 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|61
|8.7700 €
|534.97 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|51
|8.7700 €
|447.27 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|33
|8.7700 €
|289.41 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|6
|8.7700 €
|52.62 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|8.7700 €
|61.39 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.7800 €
|219.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|230
|8.7800 €
|2,019.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|79
|8.7700 €
|692.83 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,090
|8.7700 €
|9,559.30 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|252
|8.7700 €
|2,210.04 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|61
|8.7700 €
|534.97 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|558
|8.8000 €
|4,910.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|96
|8.8000 €
|844.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|294
|8.8000 €
|2,587.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|472
|8.8000 €
|4,153.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|287
|8.8000 €
|2,525.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8100 €
|4,405.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|403
|8.8100 €
|3,550.43 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|243
|8.8100 €
|2,140.83 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|213
|8.8100 €
|1,876.53 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8100 €
|4,405.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|22
|8.8100 €
|193.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|366
|8.8100 €
|3,224.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|175
|8.8100 €
|1,541.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14/01/2021
|Purchase
|19
|8.8100 €
|167.39 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,128
|8.7500 €
|9,870.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|69
|8.8000 €
|607.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,355
|8.7600 €
|11,869.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|512
|8.7600 €
|4,485.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|352
|8.7800 €
|3,090.56 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|583
|8.8100 €
|5,136.23 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|539
|8.8100 €
|4,748.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|375
|8.8100 €
|3,303.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.7800 €
|3,020.32 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|250
|8.7800 €
|2,195.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|177
|8.8100 €
|1,559.37 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|203
|8.7900 €
|1,784.37 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|126
|8.8100 €
|1,110.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|94
|8.8200 €
|829.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|150
|8.8200 €
|1,323.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|579
|8.8200 €
|5,106.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|248
|8.8300 €
|2,189.84 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|295
|8.8400 €
|2,607.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|12
|8.8400 €
|106.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|495
|8.8500 €
|4,380.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|155
|8.8500 €
|1,371.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.8500 €
|6,637.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|191
|8.8800 €
|1,696.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|301
|8.8800 €
|2,672.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|152
|8.8800 €
|1,349.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|167
|8.8800 €
|1,482.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|814
|8.8800 €
|7,228.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|27
|8.8700 €
|239.49 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|332
|8.9000 €
|2,954.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|125
|8.9000 €
|1,112.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|471
|8.9000 €
|4,191.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|469
|8.8600 €
|4,155.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|178
|8.8600 €
|1,577.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|220
|8.8700 €
|1,951.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|156
|8.8700 €
|1,383.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|340
|8.8700 €
|3,015.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|184
|8.8700 €
|1,632.08 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|240
|8.8700 €
|2,128.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|271
|8.8400 €
|2,395.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|323
|8.8400 €
|2,855.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8700 €
|3,069.02 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|692
|8.8400 €
|6,117.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|637
|8.8100 €
|5,611.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|338
|8.8100 €
|2,977.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8700 €
|3,069.02 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|794
|8.8500 €
|7,026.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|159
|8.8400 €
|1,405.56 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|393
|8.8500 €
|3,478.05 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|8.8500 €
|61.95 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,071
|8.8600 €
|9,489.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|572
|8.8400 €
|5,056.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|702
|8.8500 €
|6,212.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|208
|8.8500 €
|1,840.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|153
|8.8500 €
|1,354.05 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|16
|8.8500 €
|141.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|48
|8.8300 €
|423.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|553
|8.8300 €
|4,882.99 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|111
|8.8400 €
|981.24 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|267
|8.8400 €
|2,360.28 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|330
|8.8100 €
|2,907.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|273
|8.8100 €
|2,405.13 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|594
|8.7900 €
|5,221.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|343
|8.7600 €
|3,004.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|400
|8.7600 €
|3,504.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|174
|8.7600 €
|1,524.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.7800 €
|2,993.98 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|154
|8.7300 €
|1,344.42 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|535
|8.7300 €
|4,670.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|582
|8.7400 €
|5,086.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|435
|8.7500 €
|3,806.25 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,089
|8.7400 €
|9,517.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|344
|8.7700 €
|3,016.88 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|72
|8.7500 €
|630.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|462
|8.7500 €
|4,042.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|73
|8.7500 €
|638.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|4
|8.7600 €
|35.04 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|796
|8.7600 €
|6,972.96 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|394
|8.7500 €
|3,447.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|924
|8.7500 €
|8,085.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|800
|8.7200 €
|6,976.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|609
|8.7100 €
|5,304.39 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,118
|8.7000 €
|9,726.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|541
|8.6800 €
|4,695.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,062
|8.6800 €
|9,218.16 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|914
|8.6700 €
|7,924.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|583
|8.6500 €
|5,042.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|222
|8.6600 €
|1,922.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|736
|8.6600 €
|6,373.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|247
|8.6300 €
|2,131.61 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|490
|8.6300 €
|4,228.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|179
|8.6700 €
|1,551.93 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|2
|8.6700 €
|17.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|88
|8.6700 €
|762.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|308
|8.6700 €
|2,670.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|148
|8.6700 €
|1,283.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|92
|8.6700 €
|797.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|178
|8.6700 €
|1,543.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|174
|8.6700 €
|1,508.58 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|52
|8.6700 €
|450.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|412
|8.6700 €
|3,572.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|215
|8.6700 €
|1,864.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,112
|8.6700 €
|9,641.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15/01/2021
|Purchase
|234
|8.6700 €
|2,028.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.
Coface: for trade
With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
Attachment
