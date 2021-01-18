 

Eurobio Scientific expands its range of COVID-19 tests with an antigenic rapid test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 17:45  |  45   |   |   

Eurobio Scientific expands its range of COVID-19 tests
with an antigenic rapid test

            The full range of tests is now referenced by the French Administration
New variants of the virus remain detected by PCR tests

Paris, January 18, 2021 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life-sciences, today announces that its entire range of COVID-19 tests, that includes its new proprietary antigenic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, is now fully referenced on the official website of the French Administration1.

Eurobio Scientific is thus offering one of the most comprehensive global range of SARS-CoV-2 tests, aware of the public health and economic challenges represented by the current wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, while the vaccination campaign is being initiated.

Immunochromatography-based single-use tests
The new CE marked proprietary EBS 10-20 Ag Test allows the detection of the SARS-Cov-2 antigen using a nasopharyngeal swab. The result is obtained in 10 minutes. Its implementation is easier than that of competing tests, pre-filled reagent tubes avoiding a delicate preparation step. In addition, particularly ergonomic swabs have been chosen to improve patient comfort during sampling.
This test is on the list of tests approved by the health authorities for marketing in France. Its very good performance (95% sensitivity and 99% specificity) ensures results that meet expectations for this type of test.

Eurobio Scientific has entered into a first partnership with NIO Pharma for the specific distribution of this test in pharmacies in France.
NIO Pharma is a French company specializing in the distribution of digital solutions and products for pharmacies. It markets a large catalog of pharmaceutical and derivative products intended for French pharmacists.

PCR test performance
The genes targeted with all Eurobio Scientific PCR tests were specifically chosen to be very stable, and thus mutate less than other genes, as is notably the case in the current variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (British, South African and Brazilian-Japanese variants). Thus, thanks to the increased resilience of these tests, variants of the virus remain perfectly detected.

