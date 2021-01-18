Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - How do modern Chinese urban residents pay theirutility bills? Most remember using prepaid electricity meter cards for years.Technology advances have brought profound changes to Chinese lifestyles. Thisepisode of KYO TALK focuses on the topic of e-payments.One day, KYOSEI, a Japanese resident who has lived in China for years, found hishouse lost electricity because his prepaid power account ran out. His wifeusually handled such things, but her absence forced him to figure it outhimself. Jing thought he would have to go somewhere to refill the prepaidaccount, but was pleasantly surprised to discover that he could do it with hismobile phone. It was quite convenient.In recent years, Jing has been deeply impressed by China's online paymentconvenience. With a cell phone, one can now hail a cab, shop, pay for parkingfees and tuitions, and schedule a doctor's appointment. Here's what Jing had tosay about e-payments.Contact: Guo RanTel.: 0086-18511857630E-mail: 1289514537@qq.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/peoplechina/videos/848809689241375/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy-L6yllx3E&feature=youtu.beLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422107/Peoples_China.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152194/4815302OTS: People's China