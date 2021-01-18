 

People's China Learning practical Chinese and E-payments in China with KYO TALK

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - How do modern Chinese urban residents pay their
utility bills? Most remember using prepaid electricity meter cards for years.
Technology advances have brought profound changes to Chinese lifestyles. This
episode of KYO TALK focuses on the topic of e-payments.

One day, KYOSEI, a Japanese resident who has lived in China for years, found his
house lost electricity because his prepaid power account ran out. His wife
usually handled such things, but her absence forced him to figure it out
himself. Jing thought he would have to go somewhere to refill the prepaid
account, but was pleasantly surprised to discover that he could do it with his
mobile phone. It was quite convenient.

In recent years, Jing has been deeply impressed by China's online payment
convenience. With a cell phone, one can now hail a cab, shop, pay for parking
fees and tuitions, and schedule a doctor's appointment. Here's what Jing had to
say about e-payments.

