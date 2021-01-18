 

EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.01.2021, 18:15   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay
attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
ERIC BENDAHAN
4. Name of shareholder(s): Eleva UCITS Fund
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.12.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
| | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | | | | |
|which threshold| 3.85 % | 0.00 % | 3.85 % | 115 187 982 |
| was crossed / | | | | |
| reached | | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification | 4.15 % | 0.00 % | 4.15 % | |
|(if applicable)| | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting rights attached to shares |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights |
| |_______________________________|________________________________|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
| | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
|AT0000831706 | | 4 429 761| | 3.85 %|
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| SUBTOTAL A | 4 429 761 | 3.85 % |
|_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018 |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
