Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction business line, Christophe Ferrer appointed Director of Group Cash Management and Financing

Thierry Mirville has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction, reporting to Pierre Anjolras, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee and Chairman of VINCI Construction business line.

A graduate of ESSEC and SciencesPo Paris, Thierry Mirville was appointed VINCI Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2018, with responsibility for the Cash Management and Financing and Tax departments, after serving as Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies.

Christophe Ferrer has been appointed Director of VINCI’s Cash Management and Financing department.

He will report to Christian Labeyrie, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee, VINCI Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the Cash Management and Financing department and oversee the Tax department.

A graduate of HEC, Christophe Ferrer started his career in VINCI’s Investor Relations department and was subsequently appointed financial manager for VINCI Construction major international projects (Qatar, Dominican Republic, Jamaica). He was later given responsibility for international issues with VINCI’s Cash Management and Financing department before joining Eurovia, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer of United Kingdom since 2018.

These appointments will take effect on 1 February 2021.

