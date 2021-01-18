 

Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction business line, Christophe Ferrer appointed Director of Group Cash Management and Financing

Rueil Malmaison, 18 January 2021

Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction business line
Christophe Ferrer appointed Director of Group Cash Management and Financing

Thierry Mirville has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction, reporting to Pierre Anjolras, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee and Chairman of VINCI Construction business line.

A graduate of ESSEC and SciencesPo Paris, Thierry Mirville was appointed VINCI Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2018, with responsibility for the Cash Management and Financing and Tax departments, after serving as Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies.

Christophe Ferrer has been appointed Director of VINCI’s Cash Management and Financing department.
He will report to Christian Labeyrie, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee, VINCI Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the Cash Management and Financing department and oversee the Tax department.

A graduate of HEC, Christophe Ferrer started his career in VINCI’s Investor Relations department and was subsequently appointed financial manager for VINCI Construction major international projects (Qatar, Dominican Republic, Jamaica). He was later given responsibility for international issues with VINCI’s Cash Management and Financing department before joining Eurovia, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer of United Kingdom since 2018.

These appointments will take effect on 1 February 2021.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Disclaimer

