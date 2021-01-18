Keytronic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on January 26, 2021.



Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on January 26, 2021. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-437-2398 or +1-323-289-6576 (Access Code: 2393766). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 2393766).