 

Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3 00 pm EST

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 20:05  |  38   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm EST.

The topic will be the concept of Net-Zero Projects to produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy and Gevo’s proprietary technology. The concept of a Net-Zero Project is to convert renewable energy (photosynthesis, wind, renewable natural gas, biogas) from a variety of sources into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons.  The hydrocarbons, when burned in traditional engines, have the potential to achieve net-zero green house (GHG) emissions across the whole lifecycle of the liquid fuel.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on January 21, 2021, utilizing the same registration link.

Registration Link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422180&tp_key=68 ...

About Gevo

Gevo has a mission to transform renewable energy into low carbon transportation fuels.  This next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.

Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact
IR@gevo.com 
+1 720-647-9605




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3 00 pm EST ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board