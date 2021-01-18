 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 January to 15 January 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 14,820 159.76 2.367.601
11 January 2021
12 January 2021
13 January 2021
14 January 2021
15 January 2021 		500
300
300
400
400 		188.60
188.92
187.58
188.00
185.48 		94,300
56,676
56,274
75,200
74,192
Accumulated under the programme 16,720 2,724,243

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 11 January 2021– 15 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 16,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.215% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


