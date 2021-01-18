 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Decision Diagnostics Corp. (“Decision Diagnostics” or “the Company”) (OTC: DECN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 16, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Decision Diagnostics failed to develop a viable COVID-19 test in any form, let alone a test that could detect the virus in less than one minute. The Company was not capable of meeting the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test. Despite this inability to meet FDA requirements, the Company touted an unrealistic time to market for its tests. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Decision Diagnostics, investors suffered damages.

