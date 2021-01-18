DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz Finance II B.V. / Key word(s): Bond Allianz Finance II B.V.: Allianz SE resolves to call subordinated bonds for redemption in March 2021 (ISIN DE000A0GNPZ3 and ISIN XS0857872500) 18-Jan-2021 / 21:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the board of management of Allianz SE resolved to call for redemption

1. the € 800,000,000 5.375% Undated Subordinated Fixed Rate Callable Bonds issued by Allianz Finance II B.V. in 2006 (ISIN: DE000A0GNPZ3, WKN: A0GNPZ, Common Code: 024513742), guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Allianz SE (the "2006 Bonds"); and

2. the US$ 1,000,000,000 5.5% Undated Subordinated Notes issued by Allianz SE in 2012 (ISIN: XS0857872500, WKN: A1R0S6, Common Code: 085787250) (the "2012 Notes").

Allianz Finance II B.V. will exercise the call right in respect of its 2006 Bonds by giving notice in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2006 Bonds which will be published separately. Following the exercise of its call right, and subject to the conditions to redemption provided for in the terms and conditions of the 2006 Bonds, Allianz Finance II B.V. will redeem the 2006 Bonds at par plus accrued interest on 3 March 2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2006 Bonds.

Allianz SE will exercise the call right in respect of the 2012 Notes by giving notice in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2012 Notes which will be published separately. Following the exercise of its call right, and subject to the conditions to redemption provided for in the terms and conditions of the 2012 Notes, Allianz SE will redeem the 2012 Notes at par plus accrued interest on 26 March 2021 in accordance with the terms

and conditions of the 2012 Notes.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE





