Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Receives CE Mark for Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System

The Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS is the market-leading coronary atherectomy device in the United States. Diamondback combines differential sanding and pulsatile forces to treat all calcium modalities, including nodular, eccentric (irregular) and concentric (ring-shaped). This device also features GlideAssist, which allows for tracking, easier removal and smoother repositioning of the device – particularly in challenging anatomies.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that it has received CE Mark for its Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) and ViperWire Advance Coronary Guide Wire with Flex Tip (ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip).

Professor Michael Haude, Director of Medical Clinic, Stadtische Kliniken, Neuss, Germany, EAPCI past-president and former PCR Board member, said, “Interventional cardiologists are increasingly treating older patients with more complex coronary disease. Calcific coronary disease is more prevalent in older patients and those who are smokers, or have diabetes or renal dysfunction. We estimate 12 percent of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients present with significant calcific coronary disease. For those patients, PCI is associated with a higher risk of procedural complications, as well as poorer long-term results. As clinicians, we are eager to adopt new tools that can improve treatment and outcomes for these patients.”

Professor Nicolas Van Mieghem, Director of Interventional Cardiology, Thoraxcenter, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, added, “Calcific coronary artery disease creates a significant challenge to achieving the optimal stent placement needed for best PCI outcomes. By treating all types of calcium, including superficial and deep calcium, the Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS provides one unique solution to optimize stent delivery, expansion and wall apposition to safely support procedural outcomes and ensure long-term clinical results, also in highly complex anatomies. I am excited to add orbital atherectomy to the treatment options for my patients.”