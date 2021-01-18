 

MasterCraft Boat Company Launches Digital Boat Show Experience to Connect with Consumers Amidst Dynamic Boat Show Season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Online Platform Showcases New Content Accessed through a Self-Guided Tour, Including Behind-The-Scenes Videos of MasterCraft’s Headquarters, 360-Degree Model Walkthroughs, and Exclusive Details on the 2021 Fleet

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced the launch of a fully digital, immersive experience aimed at engaging with consumers in this dynamic boat show season. This digital platform, named the MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show, bridges the gap between consumers seeking a safe, flexible avenue to research the MasterCraft brand and its award-winning line-up, and our dealer partners looking to connect with consumers as the season quickly approaches. The 360-degree environment is stocked-full of new content including behind-the-scenes videos of the MasterCraft headquarters, exclusive model walkthrough videos and detailed brand and model information to ensure inspired and informed decisions for the boat-buying process. 

The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show will introduce the newest innovations onboard MasterCraft’s model year 2021 NXT, XT, X, XStar and ProStar models and give visitors everything they need to experience the MasterCraft difference from anywhere at any time. In addition to a never-before-seen construction process video from MasterCraft, on the platform will be a detailed video detailing MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, Ilmor Engines, which showcases Ilmor’s racing pedigree and inspiration behind the most responsive, robust and reliable engines in the towboat industry. Customers will have access to a self-guided tour, view specifications on models, request a brochure and connect directly with dealers across the world and a factory spokesperson while inside the online portal. 

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will roll out similar online experiences for its remaining brands—Crest Pontoon, NauticStar Boats and Aviara Boats—in the coming weeks. The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show can be accessed on any device at zero cost to consumers at experiencemastercraft.com.

About MasterCraft:
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. 
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.comwww.MasterCraft.comwww.NauticStarBoats.comwww.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing and Investor Contact:
George Steinbarger 
Chief Revenue Officer 
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MasterCraft Boat Company Launches Digital Boat Show Experience to Connect with Consumers Amidst Dynamic Boat Show Season Online Platform Showcases New Content Accessed through a Self-Guided Tour, Including Behind-The-Scenes Videos of MasterCraft’s Headquarters, 360-Degree Model Walkthroughs, and Exclusive Details on the 2021 FleetVONORE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board