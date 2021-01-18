ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against OrthoPediatrics Corp. – KIDS

 

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) resulting from allegations that OrthoPediatrics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 2, 2020, Culper Research published a report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company[.]” The report alleged that OrthoPediatrics has “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.40 per share, or 12%, to close at $39.35 per share on December 3, 2020.

Then on December 14, 2020, Culper Research published a second report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Pleading the Fifth” in which it concluded that the Company “is a structurally broken business which has relied on nefarious tactics to inflate its reported revenues.”

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of OrthoPediatrics shareholders. If you purchased securities of OrthoPediatrics please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2015.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

