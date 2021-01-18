LSI Industries Expands $100 Million Quick Service Restaurant Program

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, said today that one of its long-standing quick service restaurant (QSR) customers has awarded the Company new business valued at up to $20 million through calendar year-end 2022. The award expands on a $100 million agreement that was announced last year. Along with designing and manufacturing the customer’s drive-thru digital menu boards, LSI also manages the installation and ongoing support. The new award is for LSI to provide interior digital signage at more than 6,000 of the customer’s locations throughout North America.



“We are pleased that one of the largest quick service restaurants in the world has once again chosen LSI to implement another highly complex, multi-site solution,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “The expansion of our $100 million contract exemplifies LSI’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that are recognized and valued by our customers. We appreciate the trust this customer has placed in LSI, as it reflects the level of confidence we strive to earn through demonstrated performance.”