 

LSI Industries Expands $100 Million Quick Service Restaurant Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 22:50  |  52   |   |   

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, said today that one of its long-standing quick service restaurant (QSR) customers has awarded the Company new business valued at up to $20 million through calendar year-end 2022.  The award expands on a $100 million agreement that was announced last year.  Along with designing and manufacturing the customer’s drive-thru digital menu boards, LSI also manages the installation and ongoing support.  The new award is for LSI to provide interior digital signage at more than 6,000 of the customer’s locations throughout North America.    

“We are pleased that one of the largest quick service restaurants in the world has once again chosen LSI to implement another highly complex, multi-site solution,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries.  “The expansion of our $100 million contract exemplifies LSI’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that are recognized and valued by our customers.  We appreciate the trust this customer has placed in LSI, as it reflects the level of confidence we strive to earn through demonstrated performance.”

LSI is using its internal team of specialists to facilitate the program across more than 6,000 restaurants.  Program activity is well underway, and the project implementation schedule is expected to accelerate during LSI’s current fiscal year. 

About LSI Industries, Inc.
Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions.  The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers.  LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation.  The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings.  LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.  Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

Contacts: 

Investors:
Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com

Media:
Mike Wallner
Senior Manager, Communications
513.372.3417
mike.wallner@lsi-industries.com


LSI Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LSI Industries Expands $100 Million Quick Service Restaurant Program CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, said today that one of its long-standing quick service restaurant (QSR) customers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
LSI Industries Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call Date