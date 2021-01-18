 

Innospec Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after market close. Following the release of its results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Cleminson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 9.00a.m. ET.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing +1 877-870-9135 and +44 (0) 2071 928338 (International), 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The access code is 5080566. An audio webcast of the conference call will run simultaneously on the company’s website at www.innospec.com. The relevant link as well as the slide presentation for the conference call will be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

A replay of the call will be available from February 17, 2021 through February 24, 2021. The replay can be accessed by calling +1 866-331-1332 and +44 (0) 3333 009785 (International). The access code for the replay is 5080566. A replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the company’s website and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “feels” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.  Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Innospec’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports.  Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com


