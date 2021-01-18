Candente Gold Changes Name to Xali Gold Corp.

In addition, the Company advises that a total of 3,200,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) have been granted to directors, senior officers, employees and consultants, as recommended by the Company's Compensation and Governance Committee. Of the total options granted: 1,200,000 have been granted to senior officers; 1,000,000 to directors and 1,000,000 to consultants.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) (“Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to Xali Gold Corp. on Tuesday January 19 th , 2021. The new trading symbol will be XGC, CUSIP number will be 98387F103 and ISIN will be CA98387F1036. The website will also be changed to www.xaligold.com .

The Options will vest 25% every six months and will have five-year terms until January 18th, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.05 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 10,700,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The grant of Options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the Options are subject to a hold period which will expire on May 19th, 2021.

About Candente Gold

Candente Gold has launched a comprehensive growth strategy to build a cash flowing business platform and gain access to properties with near surface exploration potential while maintaining El Oro as its flagship asset and an integral part of the overall growth strategy. The acquisition of the SDA Plant, the El Dorado historic mines and the Cocula Project signify important initial steps.

The financial benefits from Western Mexico operations and the addition of specialized personnel will translate across platforms to strengthen the Company’s efforts to explore and potentially mine areas demonstrated to contain mineralization of value. The Company is currently evaluating other properties that are complementary to the SDA plant, El Dorado and the Cocula Project.



El Oro is a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high-grade gold dominant gold-silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million ounces of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin No. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores*)