 

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update Regarding Proposed Sale of 218,012,500 Common Shares in PetroTal Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced that Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. (“GTRL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, has terminated the purchase agreement with Remus Horizons PCC Limited regarding the proposed sale by GTRL of 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp (“PetroTal”).

As of market close on January 15, 2021, the 246,100,000 shares of PetroTal owned by GTRL had a market value of approximately US$ 56 million.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and Latin America, leveraging our financial strength. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Early Warning Disclosure

The termination described above reflects a change in a material fact contained in GTRL’s early warning report dated December 14, 2020 as GTRL now retains its beneficial interest in respect of the 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp. that were subject to the noted purchase agreement. The remaining facts of the early warning report remain current and a copy of an amended early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on PetroTal Corp.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may also contact Ryan Ellson, Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra and a director of GTRL at (403) 767-6501.


