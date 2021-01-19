Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5a88f67-b910-4288 ...

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA RAILWAY) to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars (32 trains), which BST manufactured for China’s evolving high-speed rail network. The total contract is valued at approximately 1.24 billion CNY ($192 million US, 159 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of BST shares, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted to be awarded this maintenance service contract by CHINA RAILWAY. Our China team’s expertise and experience across the portfolio enable us to support our customers with integrated solutions, including designing, manufacturing and maintenance service, and we look forward to contributing further to the development of China’s railway industry and keeping sustainable success in China,” said Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China.

BST won this contract to provide maintenance service for 280 cars, which includes CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1E and CRH380D, in total 32 trains, for different levels of maintenance. All the maintenance will be completed by the end of 2021. In the last two years, BST has provided maintenance work for more than 1,200 high-speed train cars and has delivered the service with high quality. The award of this new maintenance contract further illustrates both customer’s trust in BST and BST’s full capacity and strong competitiveness to deliver integrated solutions in the high-speed train sector.