 

Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 00:00  |  36   |   |   

  • This new maintenance service contract for 280 cars will be completely delivered within one year and further illustrates BST’s full capacity
  • In the last two years, BST has provided maintenance work for more than 1,200 high-speed train cars and has delivered the service with high quality

BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5a88f67-b910-4288 ... 

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA RAILWAY) to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars (32 trains), which BST manufactured for China’s evolving high-speed rail network. The total contract is valued at approximately 1.24 billion CNY ($192 million US, 159 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of BST shares, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted to be awarded this maintenance service contract by CHINA RAILWAY. Our China team’s expertise and experience across the portfolio enable us to support our customers with integrated solutions, including designing, manufacturing and maintenance service, and we look forward to contributing further to the development of China’s railway industry and keeping sustainable success in China,” said Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China.

BST won this contract to provide maintenance service for 280 cars, which includes CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1E and CRH380D, in total 32 trains, for different levels of maintenance. All the maintenance will be completed by the end of 2021. In the last two years, BST has provided maintenance work for more than 1,200 high-speed train cars and has delivered the service with high quality. The award of this new maintenance contract further illustrates both customer’s trust in BST and BST’s full capacity and strong competitiveness to deliver integrated solutions in the high-speed train sector.

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China This new maintenance service contract for 280 cars will be completely delivered within one year and further illustrates BST’s full capacityIn the last two years, BST has provided maintenance work for more than 1,200 high-speed train cars and has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
15.01.21
Bombardier to overhaul 143 TWINDEXX double-deck coaches for Israel Railways
13.01.21
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line
13.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 16 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
12.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture begins assembling the first automated people mover vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport
11.01.21
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
04.01.21
Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin
23.12.20
Bombardier Announces Sale of 10 Challenger 350 Business Jets
23.12.20
Bombardier awarded 30-year services contract for Toronto’s Finch West Light Rail Transit project
22.12.20
Bombardier signs landmark deal to fit digital signalling to ELECTROSTAR trains

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
595
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)