 

PENUMBRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. - PEN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 01:19  |  28   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 16, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Penumbra and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pen/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 16, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Penumbra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Following a series of prior negative disclosures, on December 15, 2020, post-market, the Company disclosed that it was issuing an “urgent” and “voluntary” recall of its Jet 7 Xtra Flex product because the catheter “may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use” potentially leading to injury or death.

On this news, the price of Penumbra’s shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Williams v. Penumbra, et al., 21-cv-420.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Diskussion: Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?
