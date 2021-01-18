--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------FinancingWest Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (EUR orthe Company) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments to raiseA$7 million through a placement to sophisticated investors at $0.05 per share.Investors will also be issued one option (exercise price $0.075, expiring 3years from issue) for every 2 shares issued.Funds raised will supplement the Company's SPP (to close on 22 January 2021) andwill be used to continue exploration and development on its Wolfsberg LithiumProject and WA tenement considered prospective for conglomerate gold, andworking capital.Placement shares will be issued without shareholder approval relying on thecompany's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A. The attaching options aresubject to shareholder approval, which will be sought as soon as practicable.The company will seek to have the options quoted.EUR Chairman Tony Sage commented, "We are excited by the huge support in theplacement shown by institutional and high net worth investors in Australia, Asiaand Europe. We believe this reflects the positive market sentiment for batterymetals. After a very challenging year we now see demand for lithium chemicals tosupport a very strong EV market which led to the recent lithium price rally. Thefunds will also be used to explore our recently acquired gold project in thehottest region in Australia with De Gray, Azure, Artemis and Novo all findingsuccess ".The placement is lead managed by Evolution Capital Advisors and Empire CapitalPartners. The Lead Managers will be paid 6% of the amount raised and, subject toshareholder approval, be issued 1 share for every $ 2.50 raised and 20 millionoptions on the same terms as the attaching options.This announcement has been authorized for release to the ASX by the Board of theCompany.Tony SageNon-Executive ChairmanEuropean Lithium Limited-END-Further inquiry note:info@europeanlithium.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10651276/1/210119_EUR_Placement_Jan_21.pdfissuer: European Lithium LimitedHarrogate Street 32AU-WA6007 West Leedervillephone: +61 8 6181 9792FAX:mail: ir@europeanlithium.comWWW: www.europeanlithium.comISIN: AU000000EUR7indexes:stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131952/4815385OTS: European Lithium Limited