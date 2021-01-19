 

Josh Hawley Signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster Cancels Book

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 01:47  |  54   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Regnery Publishing, a Salem Media Group company, has picked up Senator Josh Hawley’s The Tyranny of Big Tech after its cancelation last week by Simon & Schuster. Accusing Hawley of complicity in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the New York–based publishing conglomerate made the Missouri Republican one of the highest-profile victims of the “cancel culture.” Regnery will publish the senator’s book in the summer of 2021.

Despite Senator Hawley’s immediate and forceful condemnation of the violent incursion, social media teemed with calls for retribution for his objection to the certification of the electoral vote. The next day, citing his purported “role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” Simon & Schuster announced that it was dropping Hawley’s book, scheduled for publication in June. Responding to the impulsive decision, Hawley stated on Twitter, “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.”

Regnery’s president and publisher, Thomas Spence, observes that the relentless consolidation of the New York publishing houses—the “Big Five” will soon become the “Big Four” when Penguin Random House acquires Simon & Schuster—has not stiffened their editorial spine. “It’s discouraging to see them cower before the ‘woke mob,’ as Senator Hawley correctly calls it. Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent.”

Senator Hawley is an authority on the legal and constitutional implications of Big Tech’s growing power. While the attorney general of Missouri, he investigated how the most powerful company in the world—Google—uses citizens’ private information. In The Tyranny of Big Tech, he shows how Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other digital giants have abused their enormous market power and political influence, silencing their competition. Explaining why current policies fail us, he identifies alternatives that will break Big Tech’s control over our liberties.

A graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law School, Josh Hawley clerked for the chief justice of the United States and served as attorney general of Missouri. In 2018 he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he has devoted himself to fearlessly protecting workers and families.

ABOUT REGNERY PUBLISHING:

Regnery Publishing, a Salem Media Group company, was founded in 1947 and is America’s leading publisher of conservative books. In its nearly seventy-five-year history, it has published many of the seminal works of the conservative movement, including Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind and William F. Buckley Jr.’s God and Man at Yale. In recent years, its bestselling authors have included Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, David Limbaugh, Senator Ted Cruz, Mark Steyn, Newt Gingrich, Edward Klein, and Dinesh D’Souza.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Josh Hawley Signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster Cancels Book Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Regnery Publishing, a Salem Media Group company, has picked up Senator Josh Hawley’s The Tyranny of Big Tech after its cancelation last week by Simon & Schuster. Accusing Hawley of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17
11.01.21
Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Chicago
05.01.21
Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces New Podcast Venture
04.01.21
 Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould