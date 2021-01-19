 

Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

Zurich, 19 January 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has published the notice regarding an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on 11 February 2021 in Zurich.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3 without physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders may exercise their shareholders' rights through the independent proxy only, as further set out in the invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and requests shareholders to make use of the participation option through the independent proxy.

Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company's shareholder ledger may participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective shares and request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is 29 January 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET). Shares that are not recorded in the Company's shareholder ledger at that time will not be entitled to participate or vote in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. For technical and legal reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko AG.

