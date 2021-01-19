 

2-French Electrophysiology Microcatheter Launches in Europe, Enabling Deeper Coronary Sinus Mapping

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 06:01  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylis Medical announced today the launch and first clinical case in Europe of the JLL 2-French electrophysiology microcatheter, performed by Dr. Thomas Deneke at Heart Center, Bad Neustadt, Germany. The launch enables physicians to reach previously inaccessible areas of the heart for procedure mapping, by making available the smallest diagnostic catheter in the European electrophysiology market.

The JLL electrophysiology catheter family includes a 2F microcatheter and a 6F guiding catheter which can be combined to allow deeper coronary sinus (CS) mapping. Deeper electrophysiological examination, including mapping, is often required to aid in the diagnosis of idiopathic ventricular tachycardias, complex atrial tachycardias, and left Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. The 2F microcatheter also allows mapping and pacing in smaller anatomy such as the Vein of Marshall (VOM).

"When a patient presents with a difficult anatomy, it can be challenging to perform mapping and pacing of all the branches of the coronary sinus. The 2F microcatheter allows access to these small branches that would otherwise be inaccessible with other catheters on the market," said Dr. Deneke. "With this technology, I can provide an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan for my patients." 

The JLL 2F microcatheter features a flexible, atraumatic tip, and low energy pacing from the distal electrode. It can be delivered through any venous access point, enabling physicians to tailor their procedure to patient anatomy.

The 6F guiding catheter features two electrode spacing options to tailor the devices to a given procedure and includes a fully braided shaft, providing physicians with greater torque control. The 6F catheter also includes a lumen to allow visualization of coronary sinus anatomy, and is inserted via superior vein access.

The JLL catheters are launched in partnership with Japan Lifeline (JLL), a leading Japanese cardiovascular device developer and manufacturer. The JLL catheters are widely used in the Japanese electrophysiology market and were launched in the United States market in 2019.

To learn more about the 2-French electrophysiology microcatheter, click here.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative cardiology devices that enable life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Japan Lifeline

Japan Lifeline is a manufacturer and importer of medical devices specializing in the cardiovascular space with a track record of about 40 years in Japan. The company's proprietary products developed based on its wealth of experience of arrhythmias and cardiovascular surgery have been highly evaluated, and the company holds a top-class market share in Japan. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st Section). Visit the Japan Lifeline's website at: japanlifeline.com

PRM-00677 EN J-1,2,3 V-1 Baylis Medical Company Inc., 2021. The Baylis Medical logo is a trademark and/or registered trademarks of Baylis Medical Company Inc. in the USA and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CAUTION: Federal Law (USA) restricts the use of these devices to or by the order of a physician. Before use, consult product labels and Instructions for Use for Indications for Use, Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions, Adverse Events and Directions for Use.

Media Contact: media@baylismedical.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2-French Electrophysiology Microcatheter Launches in Europe, Enabling Deeper Coronary Sinus Mapping TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical announced today the launch and first clinical case in Europe of the JLL 2-French electrophysiology microcatheter, performed by Dr. Thomas Deneke at Heart Center, Bad Neustadt, Germany. The launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Decorative Concrete Market worth $20.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Phase II Research Against COVID-19 Launched In France With Debiopharm's Antiviral Alisporivir
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments