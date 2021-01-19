 

Over 50s fail to access NHS digital health consultations in first lockdown, finds Visiba

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

- 2 in 3 people over 50 did not have an online consultation with a healthcare professional during the first lockdown in 2020

- New research shows older women least likely to use digital healthcare with nearly three quarters admitting to no online consultation between March and August 2020

- People over 50 are missing out on the benefits of online consultations in reversal of usual healthcare patterns

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one in three (29%) people over 50 accessed a digital consultation with a healthcare professional between March and August 2020, according to the findings of a survey commissioned by online digital health platform Visiba.

The findings of a survey of over 1,000 Brits show that just two in five people had an online healthcare consultation – defined as any kind of contact with healthcare services online via video chat or messaging – between March and August last year.

People under 30 were most likely to have had a digital consultation, with half of all 18-29 year-olds accessing healthcare online and one in three saying that their use of remote appointments had increased, according to the survey conducted by Kantar Sifo.

The results show that middle-aged and older adults used online consultations less often, with nearly three quarters (73%) of women over 65 and just under two thirds (63%) of men admitting that they had not used an online consultation during the first nationwide lockdown or over the summer months.

The figures highlight a reversal in usual healthcare patterns, where young people tend to access healthcare the least and contact with healthcare professionals increases with age.

The new trend is likely in part down to an element of social responsibility among middle-aged and older adults who, during the first national lockdown, felt duty-bound not to access healthcare to 'protect the NHS'.

Polling by NHS England last spring showed that four in 10 people had not sought any contact with their GP because they were afraid to be a burden on the NHS during the pandemic.

And a recent report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that disruptions to hospital, GP, community and social care were widespread during the early stages of the pandemic. One in seven people who said they needed to speak to a GP had decided not to.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Cullen, chair of Rotherham CCG and South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw ICS digital lead said:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Over 50s fail to access NHS digital health consultations in first lockdown, finds Visiba - 2 in 3 people over 50 did not have an online consultation with a healthcare professional during the first lockdown in 2020 - New research shows older women least likely to use digital healthcare with nearly three quarters admitting to no online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Decorative Concrete Market worth $20.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Phase II Research Against COVID-19 Launched In France With Debiopharm's Antiviral Alisporivir
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments