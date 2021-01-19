 

DGAP-News TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon

TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon

Goppingen, 19 January 2021: TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, today announced its acquisition of Xaleon, an Austrian startup and leading provider of customer engagement software. Xaleon's core product is a co-browsing technology that enables an advanced form of GDPR-compliant screensharing in web sessions without installation and transfer of user data. Around co-browsing Xaleon has built an entire software suite to enable a secure digital end-to-end customer engagement journey. This includes capabilities like chatbots, live chat, video chat as well as electronic signature for closing contracts within an online customer interaction. Moreover, Xaleon's solution provides interfaces (APIs) to all major customer service and ticketing systems for seamless integration. TeamViewer recently integrated Xaleon's technology in its own enterprise connectivity solution, TeamViewer Tensor, and decided to acquire the company based on substantial traction of the functionality and huge customer interest since the integration.

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer's CEO said: "Xaleon is a great addition to our existing product portfolio. After the acquisition of Ubimax last year we support companies in digitalizing their industrial processes using our combined IoT, Augmented Reality and Frontline solutions. Now we invest in the customer engagement space as we see an increased need for remote customer interactions replacing physical sales and customer services processes as an important part of the value-chain in all industries. We are extremely happy to welcome the highly talented founders of Xaleon and their entire team to the TeamViewer family and are looking forward to strategically develop their customer engagement suite together inside TeamViewer."

