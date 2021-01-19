 

DGAP-DD Jungheinrich AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.01.2021, 07:42  |  20   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.01.2021 / 07:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sachsenwald Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.668421 EUR 500990.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.668421 EUR 500990.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


19.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64274  19.01.2021 



Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Jungheinrich AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.01.2021 / 07:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau ...
NN Investment Partners: Nachhaltigkeit Fehlanzeige: Zehn Prozent der größten nachhaltigen ...
DGAP-News: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Signifikante Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2020 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt Kündigung nachrangiger Anleihen zur Rückzahlung im März 2021 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:42 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG deutsch
18.01.21
Jungheinrich - Die Aktie des Spezialisten für Stapler und Lagerorganisation testet gerade den EMA-50!
18.01.21
DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG deutsch
18.01.21
DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english
05.01.21
DZ BANK belässt Jungheinrich AG auf 'Kaufen'
21.12.20
Maschinenbau sorgt sich um Ingenieure der Zukunft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
886
Der Flurförderzeug-Markt boomt - Marktanteile von Jungheinrich
17.06.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich nimmt Jahresprognose für 2020 aufgrund COVID-19-Pandemie z