Sensorion Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating SENS-401’s Potential to Preserve Residual Hearing After Cochlear Implantation

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces preclinical data showing that the combination of its SENS-401 molecule with cochlear implants reduced loss of residual hearing at a frequency located beyond the electrode array. SENS-401 also showed a statistically significant electrode impedance reduction. The impedance is associated with electrode array insertion trauma and increased foreign body response around the electrode array.

“Cochlear implants are highly effective in treating severe to profound hearing loss. But preserving acoustic hearing in patients with less severe forms of hearing loss who receive cochlear implants could provide a substantial benefit to this population,” said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. “These preclinical results are very encouraging; they show that SENS-401 may have the potential to assist cochlear implant patients with an otoprotective effect, improving outcomes.”