 

Sensorion Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating SENS-401’s Potential to Preserve Residual Hearing After Cochlear Implantation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 07:30  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces preclinical data showing that the combination of its SENS-401 molecule with cochlear implants reduced loss of residual hearing at a frequency located beyond the electrode array. SENS-401 also showed a statistically significant electrode impedance reduction. The impedance is associated with electrode array insertion trauma and increased foreign body response around the electrode array.

Cochlear implants are highly effective in treating severe to profound hearing loss. But preserving acoustic hearing in patients with less severe forms of hearing loss who receive cochlear implants could provide a substantial benefit to this population,” said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. “These preclinical results are very encouraging; they show that SENS-401 may have the potential to assist cochlear implant patients with an otoprotective effect, improving outcomes.

The preclinical program was conducted as part of a collaboration between Sensorion and Cochlear (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions. The study was designed to determine whether SENS-401 has the potential to improve preservation of residual acoustic hearing after cochlear implantation. Either SENS-401 or a placebo was delivered via an eluting electrode in an established pre-clinical model of cochlear implantation. The primary outcome of the study was functional hearing loss, assessed via Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) thresholds.

In this placebo-controlled preclinical study, more hearing was retained at 34 weeks (at a frequency located beyond the electrode array) where the cochlear implant was combined with SENS-401 than where the implant was combined with placebo. Hearing loss was a statistically significant 9.6 decibels lower in the SENS-401-treated group compared to placebo. There was a positive, but not statistically-significant trend at other frequencies in favor of the SENS-401 group. Encouragingly the SENS-401 treated group also showed a statistically significant 2.2kOhm reduction in electrode impedance, averaged across stimulation channels, compared to the placebo group.

Seite 1 von 2
Sensorion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensorion Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating SENS-401’s Potential to Preserve Residual Hearing After Cochlear Implantation Regulatory News: Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Half-year report on the Sensorion liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
07.01.21
Sensorion Announces Initiation of Coverage by Investment Banks Jefferies and Kempen With a “Buy” Recommendation
05.01.21
Sensorion Provides an Update on Plans and Progress in the Development of SENS-401 for the Prevention of Hearing Loss