The Board wished to thank Aussie B. Gautama for his commitment and his strong contribution throughout his four-year term.

The Board of Directors, having met on 18 January 2021, has co-opted John Anis as a director and appointed him as Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Aussie Gautama, who wished to step down from his positions.

John Anis who is now President Director at Pertamina Internasional EP has more than 25 years of experience in the oil industry, in particular holding senior positions at Total E&P Indonesie and the Indonesian group Pertamina. He will bring his vision and knowledge to support Maurel & Prom’s development, working closely with Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer.

John Anis, the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at Maurel & Prom, said:

“I am very pleased with the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me and I am delighted to be working on developing Maurel & Prom. Four years after the arrival of PIEP in its capital, Maurel & Prom can count on the support and confidence of the Pertamina Group to support its growth. Maurel & Prom is a solid company which has undeniable strengths to take advantage of the current context. We will work together with the Chief Executive Officer and the M&P teams to achieve our objectives in the interest of all shareholders and all stakeholders. "

Co-optation of a new director

The Board of Directors has also taken due note, as of today, of the resignation of Denie S. Tampubolon, director and member of the CSR, Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The Board wished to thank Denie S. Tampubolon for his work and his important contributions to the Board during his four-year term.

The Board of Directors has co-opted Harry M. Zen as director and appointed him to the Audit Committee.

The new composition of the specialized committees is as follows:

Audit Committee

Carole d’Armaillé, Chairman, independent director

Caroline Catoire, independent director

Harry M. Zen, director

Investments and Risks Committee

Caroline Catoire, Chairman, independent director

Nathalie Delapalme, independent director

Daniel Syahputra Purba, director

Ida Yusmati, director

Appointments, Remuneration and CSR Committee

Nathalie Delapalme, Chairman, independent director

Carole d’Armaillé, independent director

John Anis, director

Biography

John Anis, 54

John Anis has more than 25 years of experience in managing International Standard Oil & Gas Operations and Developments activities. Throughout his career, he has worked in multicultural and challenging environments focusing on safety (EHS-S), management, value creation and performance.

He was graduated from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He started his career in 1992 with Schlumberger as a Wire Line and Logging Field Engineer and performed his first assignment in Japan.

In 1996, he joined Total E&P Indonesie. Following his accomplishment, he was promoted to serve various positions in various countries, including France and Yemen (Yemen LNG).

In 2013, John was trusted to serve as Vice President of Field Operations at Total E&P Indonesie, delivering production of the biggest gas producer in Indonesia. In January 2018, he became Executive Vice President of Operations & East Kalimantan District Manager and was named General Manager of PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam as of 1 April 2018.

Since June 2020, John has also been President Director at Pertamina Internasional EP.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable – CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

