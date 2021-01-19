 

GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 07:30  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported its cash position as of December 31, 2020, and provided an operational update.

“Following the filing of the Market Authorisation Application of LUMEVOQ with the European Medicines Agency, our team is focused on taking GenSight forward to a new chapter in our development and growth. The European sales and marketing infrastructure is being put in place to be ready for commercial launch as early as the beginning of 2022. At the same time, we continue to prepare for the filing of the Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second half of 2021,” commented Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics.

Cash position and financing runway

GenSight Biologics’ cash and cash equivalents totaled €37.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to €18.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

The operating cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly reflects the conduct of the REFLECT Phase III clinical trial of LUMEVOQ in the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, as well as the PIONEER Phase I/II trial of GS030 in the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Company also focused on the final pharmaceutical development steps for LUMEVOQ in preparation for the European marketing authorization filed in September 2020. These were mainly preparatory activities to ensure manufacturing readiness to commercialize under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The operating cash burn was more than offset by the net proceeds from the €25 million private placement in October led by Arix Bioscience, Invus and Sofinnova Partners. The Company also recorded revenues from the sale of LUMEVOQ under a Temporary Authorization for Use (ATU) in France amounting to €2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and to a total of €5.6 million in 2020 despite a very limited access of patients to hospitals due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have been able to secure significant financing this year with minimal dilution to shareholders, in addition to revenues generated by ATUs in France, extending the runway to at least the end of Q1 2022,” commented Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer of GenSight Biologics. “We will continue to be opportunistic and seek optimal conditions to finance the commercial launch of LUMEVOQ through 2022.”

Seite 1 von 2
Gensight Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update Regulatory News: GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
GenSight Biologics Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar
13.01.21
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in AAO journal Ophthalmology